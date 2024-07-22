Pallas Capital Advisors Appoints Gaurav Mallik as Chief Investment Officer to Expand Investment Strategies

BRAINTREE, Mass., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pallas Capital Advisors is pleased to announce Gaurav Mallik has been appointed as its new Chief Investment Officer. With over two decades of institutional investment experience, Gaurav will oversee all investment strategies at Pallas Capital Advisors, bringing valuable skills to enrich the firm's investment platform and portfolio selection strategies.

Gaurav Mallik, Chief Investment Officer

"I am honored and excited to join the Pallas team as we embark on our next phase of growth and innovation. I am especially excited about the opportunity to elevate our offerings in alternatives and private markets, as we continue to help our clients achieve their financial goals in a tax-efficient manner," Gaurav Mallik, Chief Investment Officer, stated.

Gaurav brings a wealth of knowledge and experience across diverse asset classes and market environments. His dedication lies in helping clients navigate the intricate investment landscape. By crafting personalized strategies that are both dynamic and tailored to individual needs, Gaurav aims to optimize clients' potential for returns while effectively managing risks. He will strengthen our commitment to providing strategic and accessible wealth management strategies to all clients.

Richard Mullen, Founding Partner, and CEO added, " We are thrilled to welcome Gaurav Mallik to our senior leadership team. His extensive knowledge across all asset classes will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to our firm, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact he will bring."

Prior to joining Pallas Capital, Gaurav was Senior Managing Director and Chief Investment Strategist at State Street Global Advisors. He led teams in analyzing market developments, managing risk, and identifying opportunities for advisors and institutional clients. Gaurav also directed the Macroeconomic and Policy team and Thought Leadership initiatives, ensuring investment objectives were met. Previously, he expanded State Street's equity investment capabilities in both fundamental and quantitative strategies, with a focus on emerging markets. Gaurav started his career by founding SKG, Inc., a company specializing in trading illiquid bonds, which was later acquired by State Street.

Stephen Kylander, our veteran Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for stock selection and model management, added, "We are excited to have Gaurav on board. Under his guidance, we continue to improve our investment strategies and further our journey to craft innovative approaches that best serve our clients' needs."

