Pallas Capital Advisors Surpasses Growth Expectations; Announces Successful First Half of 2021

BRAINTREE, Mass., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC ("Pallas Capital"), a leading independent financial planning and investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce it has surpassed growth expectations for 2021 within the first half of the year. The firm has added three advisor teams across two new locations, reached new markets in Park Ridge, NJ, and Newport, RI, expanded its current footprint in Braintree, MA, and has plans to open a fifth office in Wakefield, MA, to support the growth before yearend.

"We continue to hear from advisors who recognize the tremendous opportunity that comes from affiliating with an independent firm such as ours," Richard Mullen, CEO and Founding Partner at Pallas Capital, stated. "As we walk them through our capabilities, whether it be our commitment to technology or our high-touch approach to client experience, we can see the excitement when they recognize the value and what this means for their clients."

The expansion has allowed the firm to raise over $650 million of additional assets within the past two months. Pallas Capital has plans to further attract top-performing advisor teams, expand geographically, and add additional assets before yearend.

Pallas Capital's CFO and Founding Partner, Charles Evangelakos, added, "The events of the past 15 months have definitely accelerated the need for collaboration and support like never before. Our hope is that the platform we've created will allow advisors to grow their practice and give them back time to focus on the parts of the business they enjoy most."

"Transitioning into the independent space was a decision that was not taken lightly. The industry is evolving and as we interviewed various firms, we found we significantly valued the investments that Pallas has put into technology and digital capabilities centered around the client experience. This is a long-term move that allows us the flexibility and opportunity to significantly enhance our client experience model," Joseph Cullen, Managing Director at Pallas Capital, stated. Mr. Cullen joined the firm in May of this year.

