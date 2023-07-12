Pallas Capital Advisors Welcomes $175 Million Wealth Management Team

BRAINTREE, Mass., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC ("Pallas Capital"), is pleased to announce that a financial planning team, led by Damien DePeter and Michael McCarthy, joined the growing team of experienced independent wealth advisors and client relationship managers at the firm.

Together Damien and Michael manage over $175 million and have over twenty years of industry experience, most recently as Financial Advisors at Mayflower Advisors. During their time at Mayflower, Damien and Michael focused on providing individuals and organizations with comprehensive wealth management strategies. They specialize in providing guidance to corporate employees who hold significant positions in company stock compensation programs, as well as assisting business owners in navigating their unique financial decisions.

"As the industry continues to evolve, the decision to join Pallas was easy. Especially as we delved deeper into Pallas Capital's values, comprehensive planning, distinctive investment possibilities, resources, and collaborative culture, we knew it was an opportunity we would not be able to pass up," said Damien. Michael added, "Pallas Capital met our vision but exceeded what we had in mind for our growth potential. We knew Pallas Capital would be able to provide our clients with comprehensive access to wealth management strategies and opportunities".

"We continue to seek advisors that share a similar practice philosophy and more importantly, a desire to grow their practice, in the Ultra-High Net Worth space. By leveraging the Pallas platform and the resources available to them, we believe that advisors can significantly grow their practices while providing enhanced client experiences. Damien and Michael have built an exceptional practice and we are thrilled that they have chosen to affiliate with Pallas" – Pallas Capital's CEO and Founding Partner, Richard Mullen, stated.

Damien's and Michael's transition continues the growth that Pallas Capital has seen both organically and inorganically since launching in July of 2019. Since its inception, the firm has opened five offices in the Northeast, expanded its headquarters in Braintree, MA, and successfully transitioned six teams.

Chief Growth Officer and Founding Partner Greg Boyle expressed his enthusiasm for transitioning advisors to Pallas's independent model. "There is a great deal of excitement in discovering our firm and the significant resources and synergetic culture that we have cultivated here," he said.

If you are an advisor considering making the move to independence, please visit us at https://pallascapitaladvisors.com/for-advisors/ to learn the additional ways that Pallas Capital is innovating the art and science of modern financial planning, and why Pallas Capital is a *top-ranked RIA by Forbes and has several advisors on AdvisorHub's Advisor to Watch rankings.

*Forbes 2023 TOP RIA in America rankings is based on industry experience, client retention, assets under management, revenue trends, and compliance records; The 2022 and 2023 Advisor Hub rankings are based on growth, professionalism, and scale from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 time period. Neither Pallas Capital Advisors nor its advisors pays a fee in exchange for these rankings.

