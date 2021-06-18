Pallas Capital Advisors Welcomes $300 Million Merrill Lynch Team and Announces Launch of New Jersey Office

PARK RIDGE, N.J., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC ("Pallas Capital") is pleased to welcome Eric Lalime, CFP®, CIMA® C(k)P®, and Patricia Lucas to the firm's expanding team of experienced wealth advisors and client relationship management professionals. Mr. Lalime, who manages over $300 million and was previously a Senior Vice President and founder of Lalime & Associates at Merrill Lynch, will steer the new Park Ridge, New Jersey, office.

Mr. Lalime said of the move, "After very careful consideration and research, it's clear that Pallas Capital will allow my team the opportunity to significantly enhance our current practice. I believe that the firm's high-touch, client-focused model will allow my team to best serve our clients moving forward."

"We are thrilled to have Eric and Patricia join the Pallas team," Pallas Capital's CEO and Founding Partner, Richard Mullen, stated. "Eric approaches his business the same way we do at Pallas, always having the client's best interest in mind, and shares in the vision that the independent model we've created here is truly the best way to provide an entirely holistic, unbiased approach to wealth management."

The new office serves to accommodate the growing momentum around the industry move to independence. The news follows last month's announcement of another $300 million team joining Pallas Capital from UBS. Park Ridge will be the third location for the firm since it was founded in July of 2019. The firm has plans to open at least two additional locations in 2021. The decision to expand into New Jersey further reinstates Pallas Capital's long-term growth initiative and the firm's commitment to provide world-class wealth management solutions to clients, and the advisors that serve them, across the nation.

Fidelity Institutional SM serves as Pallas Capital Advisors' custodian. Fidelity Institutional provides a comprehensive clearing and custody platform, brokerage services, trading capabilities, and practice management and consulting to registered investment advisors (RIAs), including strategic acquirers and professional asset managers, as well as retirement recordkeepers, broker-dealer firms, banks, and insurance companies.

"There's been a shift towards independence in the past year, and Eric and Patricia's transition to Pallas Capital—coupled with Eric leading the new office—underscores their commitment to increasing their clients' accessibility to wealth management solutions," said David Canter, Head of the RIA and Family Office Segment at Fidelity Institutional. "The expansion of the team and their geographic footprint is another exciting milestone for Pallas Capital, as they continue to leverage more resources to reach a broader client base and elevate the firm's future."

To learn more about Pallas Capital and the services the firm provides, please visit www.pallascapitaladvisors.com.

Important Disclosures

Advisory services offered through Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Pallas Capital Advisors and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission, nor does it indicate that the advisor has attained a particular level of skill or ability.

Fidelity Investments and Fidelity Institutional (together "Fidelity") is an independent company, unaffiliated with Pallas Capital Advisors ("Pallas Capital"). Fidelity is a service provider to Pallas Capital. There is no form of legal partnership agency affiliation, or similar relationship between Pallas Capital and Fidelity, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the information herein. Fidelity Institutional provides clearing, custody, or other brokerage services through National Financial Services LLC or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC. 984828.1.0.

Media Contact & Interview Requests:

Christie Fitzgerald

Director of Marketing & Business Development

781-971-5041

[email protected]

SOURCE Pallas Capital Advisors

Related Links

https://www.pallascapitaladvisors.com

