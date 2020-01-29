Pallas Capital Advisors Welcomes New Senior Vice President, Christopher Ayer, and Announces Launch of Portsmouth, NH Office

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC ("Pallas Capital") is pleased to welcome Christopher Ayer to the firm's expanding team of experienced wealth advisors and client relationship management professionals. Mr. Ayer, previously a Financial Advisor and Managing Director at Ameriprise Financial Services, will also head the new Portsmouth, NH office.

"Chris is the perfect fit for Pallas Capital. We seek to affiliate with advisors who share similar visions and practices. Chris shares in the vision that the independent model empowers Pallas Capital to more effectively navigate the complex and evolving needs of the marketplace, deliver on the growing demand for holistic planning, and help clients achieve their end goals," said Pallas Capital Co-Founder and Managing Director, Charles Evangelakos.

Mr. Ayer brings with him nearly two decades of industry experience. Most recently, he established his business serving a select group of business owners, CEOs, corporations and other high net worth individuals at Ameriprise Financial Services. Prior to that, he was an advisor at UBS Financial Services and Smith Barney. Mr. Ayer focuses on tax, estate, and generational wealth planning.

"The wealth industry is quickly changing, as are the needs and expectations of clients. Pallas Capital provides the perfect opportunity to leverage a fully independent, fiduciary-driven model, which we believe minimizes much of the inherent conflict often found at the large wirehouses," Mr. Ayer said.

With Mr. Ayer's transition to the firm, Pallas Capital has decided to move into the Portsmouth, NH space. The move illustrates a long-term growth initiative by the firm.

"The decision to open a Portsmouth, NH branch came naturally as we looked at the growth opportunity. We have worked diligently to create a high-tech, high-touch customer experience. The move into the Portsmouth market allows us to be where our clients, and the advisors that serve them, need us to be. We are excited and confident that this will be the first of many new offices and further exemplifies our commitment to provide financial planning services to clients across the nation," Greg Boyle, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Pallas Capital, said of the move.

About Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC is an independent financial planning and investment advisory firm affiliated with Registered Investment Advisor, GWM Advisors, LLC. Based just south of Boston, Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC is led by Founders and Managing Partners, Richard Mullen, Greg Boyle and Charles Evangelakos. The firm is committed to delivering strategic financial planning, investment management and family office services to a diverse group of high net worth clients across the nation, including entrepreneurs, corporations, families, endowments, and foundations.

For additional information, please visit www.pallascapitaladvisors.com.

Important Disclosure

Securities offered through Triad Advisors, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advice offered through GWM Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser. GWM Advisors, LLC. and Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC. are separate entities from Triad Advisors, LLC.

