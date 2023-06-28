Pallas Capital lands five wealth planners on AdvisorHub Top 100 list

BRAINTREE, Mass., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC ("Pallas Capital"), a leading independent financial planning and investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce that several of its advisors have been named to the Top 100 Advisors to Watch list by AdvisorHub.

Per Pallas Capital's CEO Rich Mullen, "We are honored to have five advisors from four different offices earn these accolades. From New Hampshire to Boston to New Jersey, each advisor excels in their unique area of expertise and is skilled at leveraging Pallas' innovative investment model and extensive access to alternative and traditional offerings to help preserve and grow clients' wealth."

What makes Pallas Advisors the ones to watch?

Joseph Cullen ( Wakefield, MA office) – Joe is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor ( CEPA ® ) who works with owners as they move through the steps of an eventual sale of their business to analyze their wealth gap. He evaluates where value is locked up and whether they should sell at all – or stick with cash flow for a few more years. Joe joined Pallas several years ago after two decades at UBS.

( office) – Joe is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor ( ) who works with owners as they move through the steps of an eventual sale of their business to analyze their wealth gap. He evaluates where value is locked up and whether they should sell at all – or stick with cash flow for a few more years. Joe joined Pallas several years ago after two decades at UBS. Eric Lalime ( Park Ridge, NJ office) – Eric has built his practice by ensuring his clients have a clear financial plan that identifies achievable goals, outlines their risks, and properly aligns their investments. Clients can count on personalized care and exceptional service. His experience helps clients retire confidently, meet life's challenges, and protect and grow their wealth. This approach has lent itself to attracting business owners, investment bankers, doctors, and institutional plan sponsors.

office) – Eric has built his practice by ensuring his clients have a clear financial plan that identifies achievable goals, outlines their risks, and properly aligns their investments. Clients can count on personalized care and exceptional service. His experience helps clients retire confidently, meet life's challenges, and protect and grow their wealth. This approach has lent itself to attracting business owners, investment bankers, doctors, and institutional plan sponsors. Christopher Ayer ( Portsmouth, NH office) – Chris uses his estate and tax planning expertise to work as a family CFO to founders and entrepreneurs who have taken risks to follow a dream to build a business. His unique skill is helping these business owners fully monetize that dream and protect their capital for generations to come. Prior to joining Pallas, he worked as a Managing Director at Ameriprise.

office) – Chris uses his estate and tax planning expertise to work as a family CFO to founders and entrepreneurs who have taken risks to follow a dream to build a business. His unique skill is helping these business owners fully monetize that dream and protect their capital for generations to come. Prior to joining Pallas, he worked as a Managing Director at Ameriprise. Charles Evangelakos ( Braintree, MA office) – Charlie's engineering background, combined with three decades of finance experience, allows him to absorb mountains of data and make informed recommendations across the wealth planning spectrum. His accumulated knowledge finds him advising clients on topics ranging from business succession and executive compensation to wealth accumulation, multi-generational planning, real estate, and philanthropy.

office) – Charlie's engineering background, combined with three decades of finance experience, allows him to absorb mountains of data and make informed recommendations across the wealth planning spectrum. His accumulated knowledge finds him advising clients on topics ranging from business succession and executive compensation to wealth accumulation, multi-generational planning, real estate, and philanthropy. Greg Boyle ( Braintree, MA office) – Greg's expertise is helping high net worth clients strategically preserve and grow their wealth for multiple generations. As a founding partner of Pallas Capital, he is also passionate about equipping the next generation with financial literacy and launched the Pallas Institute earlier this year for the dual purpose of educating his clients' children about wealth management and encouraging diverse populations to pursue investment careers.

According to Mullen, "What makes the wealth services for our clients unique is the fact that each of Pallas Capital's talented advisors collaborate and apply their expertise and decades of experience to help each other optimize strategies for their individual clients." Mullen continues, "This is the reason we founded Pallas Capital four years ago – and why so many talented advisors join our boutique firm – to escape large Wall Street wealth management organizations where teams operate autonomously and often compete for scarce resources."

If you are interested in connecting with any of Pallas Capital's advisors to learn how we can help optimize your wealth planning or assist in evaluating your business exit strategy, please contact Taylor McCormack at [email protected].

If you are an advisor who is open to learning more about what it means to be an advisor at Pallas Capital, please visit: https://pallascapitaladvisors.com/for-advisors/

Important Disclosures

Advisory services offered through Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Pallas Capital Advisors and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. The 2023 Advisor Hub rankings are based on growth, professionalism, and scale from the 2021 and 2022 time periods. Neither Pallas Capital Advisors nor its advisors pays a fee in exchange for these rankings.

CRN23_38

Media Contact:

Taylor McCormack

Marketing & Communications Associate

781-971-5052

SOURCE Pallas Capital Advisors