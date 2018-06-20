LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Pallet



Pallets used in manufacturing, retail, and logistics industries are flat structures made of either wood, plastic, paper, and metal. Pallets are used to stack small items together. This stacking makes handling of materials easy and entire process efficient.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Pallet Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the pallet market in Europe. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of wooden, plastic, corrugated, and metal pallets.



Technavio's report, pallet market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• CHEP

• PalettenWerk

• PGS

• Rehrig Pacific Company

• Schoeller Allibert



Market driver

• Rising demand for plastic pallets

Market challenge

• Fluctuating pallet timber price in EU

Market trend

• Increasing demand for lightweight pallets

