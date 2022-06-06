Pallet Market in Europe: 65% of Growth to Originate from Western Europe | by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The Pallet Market Share in Europe is expected to increase by 442.76 million units from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.62%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.

The high applications in the shipping and load handling sectors is one of the major factors fueling pallet market growth in Europe .

is one of the major factors fueling pallet market growth in . The rising demand for plastic pallets will drive the growth of the pallet market in Europe .

will drive the growth of the pallet market in . Western Europe will register the highest growth rate of 65% among the other regions. Therefore, the pallet market in Western Europe is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

will register the among the other regions. Therefore, the pallet market in is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The pallet market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the wooden pallets segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Purchase Our Report: for more additional information about the Pallet Market in Europe

Scope of the Report

Pallet Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.62% Market growth 2021-2025 442.76 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.75 Regional analysis Western Europe and Eastern Europe Performing market contribution Western Europe at 65% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AUER Packaging GmbH, Brambles Ltd., Craemer GmbH, Falkenhahn AG, Groupe PGS, Nefab AB, PalettenWerk Kozik Spolka Jawna, Palletkraft Europe Ltd., Schoeller Allibert Services BV, and Vierhouten Groep BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Wooden Pallets Held the Largest Market Share

The pallet market share growth in Europe by the wooden pallets segment will be significant during the forecast period.

by the will be significant during the forecast period. Wooden pallets are the most widely used type of pallets owing to their price performance, reliability, and ease of availability.

A timber pallet is up to six times less costly than its plastic equivalent. Such factors have driven the demand for timber pallets in the regional wooden pallet market.

Download our sample report to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Western Europe is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

65% of the market's growth will originate from Western Europe during the forecast period.

of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. France , Germany , Italy , and the UK are the key markets for pallets in Western Europe . However, the market growth rate in Western Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in Eastern Europe .

for pallets in . However, the market growth rate in the growth of the market in . The presence of numerous manufacturing industries will facilitate the pallet market growth in Western Europe over the forecast period.

Buy Our Report Now! for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AUER Packaging GmbH

Brambles Ltd.

Craemer GmbH

Falkenhahn AG

Groupe PGS

Nefab AB

PalettenWerk Kozik Spolka Jawna

Palletkraft Europe Ltd.

Schoeller Allibert Services BV

Vierhouten Groep BV

The pallet market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.

Recent Developments

AUER Packaging GmbH- The company offers- STACKABLE CONTAINERS, SYSTEM BOXES AND CASES, PLASTIC PALLETS, and PALLET CONTAINERS. Moreover, the company also offers a wide range of plastic pallets and pallet containers.

The company offers- STACKABLE CONTAINERS, SYSTEM BOXES AND CASES, PLASTIC PALLETS, and PALLET CONTAINERS. Moreover, the company also offers a wide range of plastic pallets and pallet containers. Brambles Ltd.- The company offers a wide range of pallets, made of timber, plastic and other materials.

The company offers a wide range of pallets, made of timber, plastic and other materials. Craemer GmbH- The Product / Service Segments of the company includes- PLASTIC PALLETS, PALLET BOXES, and STORAGE AND TRANSPORT CONTAINERS. Moreover, the company offers a wide range of plastic pallets, including industrial pallets, half pallets, and others.

Quick Buy to learn more about recent Developments in Pallet Market in Europe

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Pallet Market in India by Material and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pallet market share in India is expected to increase by USD 902.81 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.2%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Plastic Pallets Market by Material and Geography - Global Forecast & Analysis 2021-2025: The plastic pallets market share is expected to increase by USD 120.45 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Wooden pallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Plastic pallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Corrugated pallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metal pallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AUER Packaging GmbH

Brambles Ltd.

Craemer GmbH

Falkenhahn AG

Groupe PGS

Nefab AB

PalettenWerk Kozik Spolka Jawna

Palletkraft Europe Ltd.

Schoeller Allibert Services BV

Vierhouten Groep BV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio