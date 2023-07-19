Pallet Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 4.99% from 2021 to 2026| Brambles Ltd., CABKA Group GmbH, Cargopak Ltd., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Europe pallet market size is expected to increase by USD 6.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.99%, according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - AUER Packaging GmbH, Brambles Ltd., CABKA Group GmbH, Cargopak Ltd., Casadei Pallets Srl, Craemer GmbH, Dolav, FALKENHAHN AG, FEFPEB, HG Timber Ltd., Imbal Legno Snc, Nefab AB, PalettenWerk Kozik Spolka Jawna, Palletkraft Europe Ltd., Pallets Bertini Group Srl, PGS Group, Sacchi Pallets Srl, Sartorilegno Srl, Schoeller Allibert BV, TESER SNC, Toscana Pallets Srl, and Vierhouten Groep BV Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pallet Market in Europe

Pallet Market in Europe Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including AUER Packaging GmbH, Brambles Ltd., CABKA Group GmbH, Cargopak Ltd., Casadei Pallets Srl, Craemer GmbH, Dolav, FALKENHAHN AG, FEFPEB, HG Timber Ltd., Imbal Legno Snc, Nefab AB, PalettenWerk Kozik Spolka Jawna, Palletkraft Europe Ltd., Pallets Bertini Group Srl, PGS Group, Sacchi Pallets Srl, Sartorilegno Srl, Schoeller Allibert BV, TESER SNC, Toscana Pallets Srl, and Vierhouten Groep BV, among others

: 15+, Including AUER Packaging GmbH, Brambles Ltd., CABKA Group GmbH, Cargopak Ltd., Casadei Pallets Srl, Craemer GmbH, Dolav, FALKENHAHN AG, FEFPEB, HG Timber Ltd., Imbal Legno Snc, Nefab AB, PalettenWerk Kozik Spolka Jawna, Palletkraft Europe Ltd., Pallets Bertini Group Srl, PGS Group, Sacchi Pallets Srl, Sartorilegno Srl, Schoeller Allibert BV, TESER SNC, Toscana Pallets Srl, and Vierhouten Groep BV, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Wooden pallets, Plastic pallets, Corrugated pallets, and Metal pallets) and Geography ( Western Europe , Southern Europe , Central and Eastern Europe , and Italy )

Key drivers- High applications in shipping and load handling sectors are a key factor driving the market growth. Plastic pallets play an important role in tasks such as storage, loading, and unloading. They are widely used in the transportation of goods and materials, providing important support throughout the supply chain management process in various industries, which include industrial goods and services, automotive, food processing, electrical and electronics, and others. Furthermore, the improved socioeconomic conditions around the world are another factor that is driving the development of industries. In addition, the growing world population, increase in employment opportunities, and infrastructural developments are increasing the growth of these various industries. As a result, the demand for pallets is increasing due to the growth of the industries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The emergence of innovative pallet exchange methods is a major trend in the market. The re-usability of pallets is rapidly increasing in the region. Pallets are exchanged during the loading and unloading of containers. Pallets with goods are delivered, and the same number of empty pallets are collected back at that time. However, the exchange process of the pallets is not smooth as the other processes. This is due to the increased demand and complex interfaces in the supply chain, which is presenting a challenge for the number and quality of pallets being exchanged.

Pallet Check Express, a mobile application, has been developed to tackle this issue. This technology simplifies the exchange process by documenting important details, which include time, date, exchange location, and the number of pallets. Hence, these innovative technologies are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges- The variations in crude oil prices are a significant challenge restricting market growth. The commonly used raw materials in plastic pallet manufacturing are polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester, and high-density polyethylene, which are directly influenced by crude oil and its fluctuations in prices. As a result, the total cost price of the product is impacted. The variation in the prices of crude oil has witnessed high fluctuations in recent years. This has led to uncertainty in the demand for the plastic raw materials required to manufacture pallets. Furthermore, the fluctuations in crude oil prices have made it difficult for vendors operating to make any analysis about the supply and demand forecasts. Hence, this variation in prices is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The Pallet Market in Europe report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Pallet Market in Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pallet market in Europe between 2022 and 2026

between 2022 and 2026 Precise estimation of the size of the pallet market in Europe and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pallet market in Europe

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the pallet market in Europe vendors

Pallet Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.99% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 6,204.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.52 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AUER Packaging GmbH, Brambles Ltd., CABKA Group GmbH, Cargopak Ltd., Casadei Pallets Srl, Craemer GmbH, Dolav, FALKENHAHN AG, FEFPEB, HG Timber Ltd., Imbal Legno Snc, Nefab AB, PalettenWerk Kozik Spolka Jawna, Palletkraft Europe Ltd., Pallets Bertini Group Srl, PGS Group, Sacchi Pallets Srl, Sartorilegno Srl, Schoeller Allibert BV, TESER SNC, Toscana Pallets Srl, and Vierhouten Groep BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

