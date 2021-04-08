Pallet Market Size to Reach USD 110,565.7 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pallet Market is segmented by Type (Rackable, Nestable, Stackable, and Display), Material (Wood, Plastic via Injection Molding, Plastic via Other Methods, Corrugated Paper, and Metal), and End-user Industry (Food & Beverage, Chemical, Retail, Pharmaceutical, and Others). This report covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast from 2020 to 2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Manufacturing Category.

The Pallets Market size is expected to reach USD 110,565.7 million in 2027, from USD 79,008.6 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors impacting the size of Pallet Market are :

The rapidly growing e-commerce market, with COVID-19 pandemic further propelling this market for pallets suitable for the e-commerce industry.

Adoption or emerging technologies in the supply chain is increasing the demand for RFID pallets.

Striving towards production of fully recyclable or 100% reusable wooden and plastic pallets targeted for specific industries. Display segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE PALLETS MARKET SIZE

Pallet market size is expected to skyrocket as the e-commerce industry experiences exponential growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased people's interest in e-commerce platforms, especially in developing countries where e-commerce is less common. The growth of e-commerce has put pressure on supply chains to improve shipping and logistics in order to monitor the movement and cost of goods going out and coming in. Online orders are usually smaller and more regular, necessitating more assets for inventory management. As a result, there is a need for pallets for e-commerce-based logistics, which propels the pallet market growth.

Furthermore, the growing focus on sustainable packaging and pallets is expected to increase the pallet market size. The majority of pallets in use today are made of wood, which is one of the most significant contributors to municipal solid waste (MSW). As a result, businesses are turning to recycle strategies to cut down on the amount of wood wasted in pallet production.

The incorporation of RFID tags provides a lucrative growth opportunity for the pallet market players. RFID incorporated pallets help mitigate pallet theft and misplacement. Furthermore, the introduction of emerging technologies in supply chains such as the internet of things (IoT), automation, collaborative robots (cobots), and others will increase the demand for RFID pallets.

PALLETS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on material, plastic via injection molding segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the Display segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2019, and LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The rapid industrialization in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the explosive growth of e-commerce, are two main factors driving the Asia-Pacific market's expansion.

Global Pallets Market Segments

BY TYPE

Rackable

Nestable

Stackable

Display

By Material

Wood

Plastic via injection molding

Plastic via other methods

Corrugated paper

Metal

By End-user Industry

Food & beverage

Chemical

Retail

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Indonesia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key Players:

Brambles Limited

CABKA Group GmbH.

CRAEMER HOLDING GmbH

Falkenhahn AG

LOSCAM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO

Millwood

Menasha Corporation

PalletOne

REHRIG PACIFIC HOLDINGS

Schoeller Allibert Services B.V.

Others

