Pallet market to grow by USD 1.59 billion from 2022 to 2027; 204 Pallet and Packaging Inc., Alberta Pallet Co. Ltd., Bluewater Pallet Inc. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pallet market size is expected to grow by USD 1.59 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progressing at a CAGR of 5.52% during forecat period, according to Technavio. Growth in the e-commerce industry in Canada is notably driving the pallet market. However, factors such as variations in global crude oil prices affecting pallet manufacturers may impede market growth. The market segmentation by product (wood, plastic, corrugated paper, and metal) and end-user (food and beverages, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, retail, transportation and warehousing, and others). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the pallet market including 204 Pallet and Packaging Inc., Alberta Pallet Co. Ltd., Bluewater Pallet Inc., Canada Pallet Source, Dominion Pallet and Crate Ltd., EASTERN ONTARIO PALLETS LTD., Enviro Pallet Recovery Ltd., Niagara Pallet, Pallet Management Group Inc., Pallet Renew, Paramount Pallet, S and B PALLETS LTD., Trican Packaging Inc., UFP Industries Inc., United Pallets and Crates INC., Universal Pallets, Verbeek Pallet Supply Co. Ltd., Weston Forest, Windsor Pallet Ltd., and Woodbridge Pallet.The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pallet Market in Canada 2023-2027

Pallet Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Alberta Pallet Co. Ltd: The company offers pallets such as custom pallets, recycled pallets, new pallets, heat-treated pallets, and combination pallets.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Pallet Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

The wood segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The wooden pallet segment is increasingly being adopted in various industries due to its many advantages such as higher value for money, reliability, and easy availability. Additionally, the main advantages of wood are that it is stronger, more affordable, and can be easily manufactured in various sizes depending on the needs of the end user. The composite wood pallet segment is widely used because it facilitates the transportation and storage of goods. They are available in various forms but are relatively expensive compared to other segments. Additionally, the wooden pallet segment is widely used in several sectors, including agriculture, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and logistics, to store and transport goods. In addition, wooden pallets are mainly used for packaging, transporting, and distributing food products such as fruits and vegetables, fish and seafood, oil, cheese, milk, and bakery products. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the wood pallet segment, which in turn will drive the growth of the Canadian pallet market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Pallet Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist pallet market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pallet market growth and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pallet market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of pallet market companies

Related Reports:

The US pallet market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.86% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 222.89 million units.

The Europe - pallet market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,239.43 million.

Pallet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.12

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio