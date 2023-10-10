Pallet Pooling Market Size to Grow USD 13210 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pallet Pooling Market is Segmented by Type (Pallet Rental, Pallet Pooling), by Application (Pharmaceuticals, FMCG, Electronics, Chemical and Petrochemical, Machinery Manufacturing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029.

The Global Pallet Pooling market is projected to reach USD 13210 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 9043.1 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Pallet Pooling Market

The Pallet Pooling Market is anticipated to expand as a result of several benefits provided by pallet pooling, such as cost-effectiveness, sustainability and environmental benefits, enhanced supply chain efficiency, flexibility, and scalability.

Smart pallet pooling is predicted to become more widely used, which will support market expansion.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE PALLET POOLING MARKET:

Pallet pooling offers cost-effectiveness as one of its main advantages. Companies pay a one-time purchase price for their pallets, and these pallets frequently need to be updated or repaired over time. Pallet pooling, however, does not require a big financial investment. Companies pay a per-use price for pallet utilization, often in the form of a rental or leasing charge. This makes it possible for firms to organize their resources more effectively, which lowers the cost of purchasing and maintaining pallets. Additionally, businesses may save money by avoiding the costs associated with disposing of broken or outdated pallets.

Pallets that have been standardized and are in compliance with industry standards are easily accessible and guarantee interoperability with a range of handling tools and storage setups. Due to the homogeneity, loading, unloading, and transportation procedures are simplified, which lowers labor costs and handling time. Pallet tracking and management software, which provides real-time visibility into pallet inventory and movements, is another service that suppliers of pallet pooling frequently give. With improved planning and supply chain optimization made possible by this visibility, stockouts are decreased and overall operational efficiency is increased.

Pallet pooling gives organizations flexibility and scalability. Companies no longer need to have an excess pallet inventory on hand during slow periods of business since they may modify their pallet amounts in response to changing demand. The pallet pool may be readily scaled up or down to meet the changing needs as business operations grow or shrink. Without the restrictions that come with owning pallets, this flexibility enables businesses to manage resources effectively and change course to meet changing market conditions. Additionally, it lessens the possibility of underutilized pallet assets, making it an appropriate choice for companies with variable seasonal or growth patterns.

The pallet, which may be fitted with sensor-driven devices that track the whereabouts of items as they travel from the warehouse to the end customer, is one area of data mining that is expanding. The supply chain is seeing the emergence of smart pallets, which its proponents claim may indicate broad trends in logistical operations and improve decision-making.

PALLET POOLING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Brambles Limited, Euro Pool Group, Faber Halbertsma Groep B.V, JPR, and Korea Pallet Pool are a few of the major companies in pallet pooling on a global scale. The top five firms account for around 69% of the market.

With a market share of around 45%, North America leads Asia-Pacific and Europe.

With a market share of more than 81%, Pallet Pooling is the most significant product group.

With a market share of more than 38%, FMCG is the largest application market.

Key Companies:

Rambles Limited

Euro Pool Group

Faber Halbertsma Groep B.V

JPR

Korea Pallet Pool

Tosca Services, LLC

Loscam

IGPS Logistics LLC

PECO Pallet

Demes Logistics GmbH

Logtek

PPS Midlands

