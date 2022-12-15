Pallet Shelter Announces "Dignity Standards" to Ensure Supportive Services Offered Onsite

Requirements give shelter residents best chance at breaking the cycle of homelessness by providing meals, transportation, hygiene facilities, and more

EVERETT, Wash., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pallet Shelter (Pallet), a public benefit corporation focused on ending unsheltered homelessness, announced five "dignity standards" that they will partner on with site operators, cities, and governments to ensure all Pallet villages give residents the support services necessary to break the cycle of homelessness. The standards ensure basic needs are met in the continuum of care by providing amenities like hygiene facilities, meals, transportation, safety, and other supportive services.

"Shelter alone does not end homelessness. Homelessness is a complex ecosystem of challenges of which lack of shelter is one," said Amy King, CEO, and founder of Pallet. "Basic supportive services must be available and accessible to meet each person's individual needs and circumstances—only then do we see a successful and sustainable transition out of homelessness."

Pallet's dignity standards are guided by the company's experience building nearly 100 villages across the U.S., employees with lived experience, and feedback from site operators and residents. While these standards have already been part of Pallet's agreements with local municipalities, they have not been declared officially until now.

Pallet seeks to provide collaborative partnerships to assist cities and service providers in meeting these standards for the benefit of all stakeholders. These services include partner referrals, best practices sharing, site identification, resource referrals, and advisory services.

"When we partner with organizations, we work closely to provide holistic support which means access to things like food and transportation. Over the years, we've had conversations with municipalities that are worried they won't be able to provide these services, yet we've always been able to find a solution. That's what sets us apart, we truly are your partner in this work, and we want every Pallet resident to be treated with dignity and cities to be successful in helping their neighbors find hope," said King.

Pallet's five dignity standards address access to:

Hygiene Facilities Well-maintained toilets Hand-washing stations Showers Laundry facilities

Meals Clean, safe drinking water Two-to-three nutritious meals per day Safe and sanitary food storage Support in signing up for food-based government benefits

Transportation Villages located within one mile from an active public transportation hub or, access to shuttle services or other alternative transportation Accommodations for those with disabilities who are unable to access general means of transportation

Safety A focus on the personal safety of each resident by maintaining a zero-tolerance policy toward everything from violence to discrimination and harassment Entry and exit pathways kept clear of personal property Exterior fencing, locking gate/monitored entrances, and operable lighting Shelter spacing approved by local fire authorities 24/7 staff to implement established safety measures

Supportive Services Client-centric supportive services Frequent, consistent, and transparent case management by trained staff



To learn more about Pallet, and its dignity standards, or to become a service provider, visit www.palletshelter.com.

About Pallet

Pallet is a Public Benefit Corporation working to end unsheltered homelessness, provide rapid shelter to those displaced by disaster, and give people a fair chance at employment. Our transitional shelter villages help bridge the gap from living on the street to finding permanent housing. Learn more at www.palletshelter.com

SOURCE Pallet Shelter