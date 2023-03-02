Pallet Shelter Launches Pallet PathForward Homelessness Advisory Services to Help Cities End Homelessness Through Action-based Planning

Equips cities with dignified, cost-efficient strategies backed by data and lived experience

EVERETT, Wash., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pallet Shelter (Pallet), a public benefit corporation focused on ending unsheltered homelessness, announced a new program, Pallet PathForward homelessness advisory services. PathForward will supply dignified and individualized support for cities and municipalities working to address and interrupt the unsheltered homelessness crisis.

Faced with a lack of funding, limited resources and data, public opposition and more, community leaders consistently struggle to deploy holistic solutions which is why more than 500,000-600,000 people are experiencing homelessness on any given night in the U.S. PathForward provides support for cities to create customized solutions with defined goals and resources like funding roadmaps, implementation plans, policy research, capacity building, partnerships, project management and more.

"Solving homelessness requires an entire ecosystem of support requiring city officials, service providers and advocates to work together," said Amy King, CEO, and founder of Pallet. "We've supported countless cities addressing homelessness and we are thrilled to formalize our experience and expertise through Pallet PathForward to help even more communities, not just with shelter but also with a holistic, results-driven response."

PathForward uses data-backed strategies anchored by people with lived experience. Cities can work with Pallet in a variety of ways including long-term partnerships, special projects and one-off advice.

"The City of Huntington worked with Pallet through the National League of Cities' Capstone Challenge to address our challenges with homelessness. I have always found public-private partnerships to be a key component of success for local governments, and our partnership with Pallet was no exception. Their expansive insight, experience and willingness to do deep dives into this complex issue were a critical reason why we were able to develop and launch a Crisis Intervention Team to assist the most vulnerable individuals of our population," said Mayor Steve Williams, City of Huntington, W.Va.

To date, Pallet has deployed more than 100 transitional shelter villages across the U.S.

"We are mission-driven problem solvers, and we see homelessness as a human rights crisis that requires urgent and bold action. Cities can no longer wait to activate strategies that drive real and lasting change," added King.

To learn more about Pallet PathForward homelessness advisory services, visit www.palletshelter.com/path-forward-homelessness-advisory-services.

