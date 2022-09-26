Pallet Trucks Market Records a CAGR of 6.57% by 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the pallet trucks market, operating under the Industrials sector. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 1.93 billion, at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pallet Trucks Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Anhui Heli Co. Ltd., BPR Rico Equipment Inc., Crown Equipment Corp., Hangcha Group Co. Ltd., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Liftek FZC, Lokpal Industries, Manitou BF SA, Mazda Motor Corp, Nido Machineries Pvt. Ltd., Nilkamal Ltd., Noveltek Industrial Manufacturing Inc., Patel Material Handling Equipment, Presto Lifts Inc., and Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Increasing demand for packaged food and beverages has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Increased use of vertical space in warehouses might hamper the market growth. Buy Sample Report.

Pallet Trucks Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 50% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the automotive industry category led the growth under the end-user segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

End-user

Automotive Industry



Food And Beverages Industry



Retail Industry



Other Industries

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Pallet Trucks Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The pallet trucks market report covers the following areas:

Pallet Trucks Market Size

Pallet Trucks Market Trends

Pallet Trucks Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increased R&D of new types of batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the Pallet Trucks Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Pallet Trucks Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist pallet trucks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pallet trucks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pallet trucks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the pallet trucks market, vendors

Pallet Trucks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.57% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.15 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anhui Heli Co. Ltd., BPR Rico Equipment Inc., Crown Equipment Corp., Hangcha Group Co. Ltd., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Liftek FZC, Lokpal Industries, Manitou BF SA, Mazda Motor Corp, Nido Machineries Pvt. Ltd., Nilkamal Ltd., Noveltek Industrial Manufacturing Inc., Patel Material Handling Equipment, Presto Lifts Inc., Puma Lift Trucks Pvt. Ltd., Sroka Inc., and Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe , the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China , and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019 , Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia . Similarly, in August 2019 , Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019 , Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina -based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

