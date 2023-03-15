Palletized load system market size to increase by USD 900.62 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the adoption of multidimensional defense logistics - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The palletized load system market size is forecast to grow by USD 900.62 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the adoption of multidimensional defense logistics. Many countries establish their military base in other countries to support peace-keeping and mission-accomplishing operations. Thus, to maintain their military base in other countries, they adopt a multidimensional defense logistics model. This is increasing the demand for defense logistics in host countries. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the market in focus. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Palletized Load System Market 2023-2027

Company Profiles

The palletized load system market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AB Volvo - The company offers palletized load systems where the driver is able to control the hoist, tailgate, tarp, thermostatic body heater system, material control system, the inclinometer, and the on-board weigh scale.

- The company offers palletized load systems where the driver is able to control the hoist, tailgate, tarp, thermostatic body heater system, material control system, the inclinometer, and the on-board weigh scale. BAE Systems Plc - The company offers palletized load systems where the operator can load or unload the truck in less than one minute, and both truck and trailer in less than five minutes, increasing mission efficiencies and safety.

- The company offers palletized load systems where the operator can load or unload the truck in less than one minute, and both truck and trailer in less than five minutes, increasing mission efficiencies and safety. Cemen Tech Inc. - The company offers palletized load systems that enable efficient supply and equipment distribution in treacherous environments.

- The company offers palletized load systems that enable efficient supply and equipment distribution in treacherous environments. Crysteel Manufacturing Inc. - The company offers palletized load systems that offer the versatility, reliability, and performance needed to support the challenging transportation line haul missions with the same power and efficiency.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global palletized load system market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 35% of market growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for palletized load system in defense industrial sector is driving the growth of the palletized load system market in North America. Favorable government initiatives for the development of defense infrastructure is another factor driving the growth of the regional market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into without material handling crane and with material handling crane. The growth of without material handling crane segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the need for palletized load system without crane for smaller weights.

will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the need for palletized load system without crane for smaller weights. By component, the market is segmented into truck, flatrack, trailer, container handling unit, and engineer mission modules.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa . - Request a Sample

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

The load monitoring system market size is expected to reach an estimated USD 724.72 million by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 4.14%. The market is segmented by product (load cell, Indicator and controller, and data logging software), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is expected to reach an estimated by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 4.14%. The market is segmented by product (load cell, Indicator and controller, and data logging software), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The military satellite payloads and subsystems market size is expected to increase by USD 2.3 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18%. The market is segmented by type (optical sensors and other sensors payload, avionics and subsystems, and data link and communication systems) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, the Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this palletized load system market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the palletized load system market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , APAC, , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of palletized load system market vendors.

Palletized Load System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 900.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, BAE Systems Plc, Cemen Tech Inc., Crysteel Manufacturing Inc., CZECHOSLOVAK GROUP a.s., Franz Achleitner Vehicle Construction and Tire Center GMBH, General Dynamics Corp., GT Machining and Fabricating Ltd., Hinduja Group Ltd., Iveco SpA, Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Oshkosh Corp., Oy Sisu Auto Ab, Rheinmetall AG, Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group, Taian Aerospace Special Vehicle Co. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Volat Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global palletized load system market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global palletized load system market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Without material handling crane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Without material handling crane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Without material handling crane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Without material handling crane - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Without material handling crane - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 With material handling crane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on With material handling crane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on With material handling crane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on With material handling crane - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on With material handling crane - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Truck - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Truck - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Truck - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Truck - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Truck - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Flatrack - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Flatrack - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Flatrack - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Flatrack - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Flatrack - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Trailer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Trailer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Trailer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Trailer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Trailer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Container handling unit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Container handling unit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Container handling unit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Container handling unit - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Container handling unit - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Engineer mission modules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Engineer mission modules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Engineer mission modules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Engineer mission modules - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Engineer mission modules - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB Volvo

Exhibit 120: AB Volvo - Overview



Exhibit 121: AB Volvo - Business segments



Exhibit 122: AB Volvo - Key news



Exhibit 123: AB Volvo - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: AB Volvo - Segment focus

12.4 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 125: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 126: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 127: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

12.5 Cemen Tech Inc.

Exhibit 129: Cemen Tech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Cemen Tech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Cemen Tech Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Crysteel Manufacturing Inc.

Exhibit 132: Crysteel Manufacturing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Crysteel Manufacturing Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Crysteel Manufacturing Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Franz Achleitner Vehicle Construction and Tire Center GMBH

Exhibit 135: Franz Achleitner Vehicle Construction and Tire Center GMBH - Overview



Exhibit 136: Franz Achleitner Vehicle Construction and Tire Center GMBH - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Franz Achleitner Vehicle Construction and Tire Center GMBH - Key offerings

12.8 General Dynamics Corp.

Exhibit 138: General Dynamics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: General Dynamics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: General Dynamics Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 141: General Dynamics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: General Dynamics Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 GT Machining and Fabricating Ltd.

Exhibit 143: GT Machining and Fabricating Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: GT Machining and Fabricating Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: GT Machining and Fabricating Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Iveco SpA

Exhibit 146: Iveco SpA - Overview



Exhibit 147: Iveco SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Iveco SpA - Key offerings

12.11 Leonardo Spa

Exhibit 149: Leonardo Spa - Overview



Exhibit 150: Leonardo Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Leonardo Spa - Key news



Exhibit 152: Leonardo Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Leonardo Spa - Segment focus

12.12 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 154: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Mercedes Benz Group AG

Exhibit 159: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 160: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Segment focus

12.14 Oshkosh Corp.

Exhibit 163: Oshkosh Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Oshkosh Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Oshkosh Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Oshkosh Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Rheinmetall AG

Exhibit 167: Rheinmetall AG - Overview



Exhibit 168: Rheinmetall AG - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Rheinmetall AG - Key news



Exhibit 170: Rheinmetall AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Rheinmetall AG - Segment focus

12.16 Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group

Exhibit 172: Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group - Overview



Exhibit 173: Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group - Key offerings

12.17 Volat

Exhibit 175: Volat - Overview



Exhibit 176: Volat - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Volat - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio