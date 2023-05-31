PalletOne Introduces New Pallet Concierge™ Service

PalletOne, Inc.

31 May, 2023, 09:12 ET

BARTOW, Fla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PalletOne Inc., the nation's largest provider of new wooden pallets and packaging solutions, is excited to announce the launch of their innovative new management service, Pallet Concierge™. This service gives clients a dedicated pallet solutions expert to streamline procurement and resolve supply issues nationwide through the first wholly-owned, coast-to-coast pallet supply network.

With Pallet Concierge™, procurement specialists can now focus on their core business while leaving the management of their pallet supply to the experts.

Introducing Pallet Concierge™ | Your Ultimate Pallet Management Solution

"A great concierge always is resourceful, knows the right answer and guides the customer to the ideal solution quickly," said Howe Wallace, PalletOne President, "PalletOne is the first enterprise able to provide that expertise to pallet users while employing a company-owned, national network."

Rather than being forced to contact several vendors to address supply chain needs in different regions, enterprise-level members can enjoy the simplicity of working with a designated PalletOne account manager. This service offers pallet buyers a single point of contact to resolve their unique industry needs.

Pallet Concierge™ provides white-glove services, including:

  • Enterprise Pallet Resource Planning
  • National Supply Chain Management
  • Shipping Logistics & Regulatory Updates
  • Warehouse Management Solutions
  • Market Cost & Supply Trends
  • Emergency Fulfillment
  • Design, Redesign & Testing
  • Concierge-Level Service

"Tell us your challenges or pain points. Let us do the legwork, and we'll bring you the solution. You speak with one person, but it is a team effort." said Keith Reinstetle, PalletOne's Vice President of Sales, who conceived the exclusive management service.

"I've traveled a lot in my career," he said, "What I've learned over time is the value of the concierge. Whether you need exclusive access, urgent troubleshooting or just a routine chore, I have found that they're very good at providing qualified expertise that makes my life easier. I've come to rely on their knowledge to save me time and trouble."

With Pallet Concierge™, PalletOne offers a similar experience for pallet buyers – streamlining the communications to a dedicated, single point of contact while leveraging a network of behind-the-scenes expertise to deliver the best in customer experience across the nation from over 90 locations.

For more information about Pallet Concierge™ and other PalletOne products and services, visit https://www.palletone.com/ or come see UFP Packaging & PalletOne in booth #519 at Downstream USA in Galveston, Texas, on June 7-8.

PalletOne, Inc.

A UFP Packaging company, PalletOne is the nation's largest, single-source pallet manufacturer. Headquartered in Bartow, Fla., the company manufactures pallets, provides pallet repair services, recycles used pallets, and produces a variety of other wood products. The company also offers customized services, including Pallet Concierge™, warehouse management solutions, unit load design, product testing, and is an industry leader in robotic and automated pallet manufacturing processes. https://www.palletone.com/

UFP Packaging

A part of the UFP Industries, Inc., family of companies, UFP Packaging provides full-service, customized industrial packaging solutions and related services to a wide range of industries. With facilities across the globe, it serves regional, national, and global customers with everything from large shipping crates, agriculture bins, wood pallets, steel crates, corrugated packaging and OEM components. www.ufppackaging.com 

