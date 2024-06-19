PalletOne Launches Automated Pallet Assembly Machine Redeployment Program Nationwide

BARTOW, Fla., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PalletOne, the nation's largest single-source pallet manufacturer, has launched an automated pallet assembly machine redeployment program to provide improved pallet solutions to customers nationwide. This initiative will optimize the company's capacity following its coast-to-coast expansion as UFP Packaging's premier wood pallet builder.

Business operations can be thrown into turmoil with production delays, economic uncertainty, and even severe weather events. With over 90 facilities nationwide, PalletOne’s sophisticated production and distribution processes minimize supply chain risks and disruptions, giving our customers the security of reliable pallet supply.

"With more than 140 automated pallet assembly machines, PalletOne can provide an estimated capacity eight times more than its competitors," said PalletOne President Howe Wallace. "Our expansion allows us to progress toward providing nationwide pallet and packaging solutions supplied by company-owned facilities. This will allow us to better serve our customers and maintain our position as a leader in the industry."

To optimize this improved capacity, PalletOne has begun an aggressive strategy of redeploying some of its automated pallet assembly machines to growth markets nationwide.

Optimizing Operations with Robotic Pallet Assembly Solutions

PalletOne is leading the way in wooden pallet assembly using state-of-the-art robotics. The pallet company has begun strategically redeploying high-capacity automated pallet assembly machines to locations including Adairsville, Ga., Chandler, Ariz., and Houston, Texas to better serve high-volume customers in high-use regions. Further showcasing its commitment to flexibility and responsiveness in meeting customer demands and seizing emerging market opportunities.

Since its founding in 2001, PalletOne has been a leader in pallet manufacturing, offering services including custom pallet design, unit load consultation, heat treating and pallet recycling and repair programs to ensure maximum safety and effectiveness. After joining the UFP Packaging family in 2020, PalletOne continued leveraging its established supply chain expertise to provide premium products and services to its customers.

"We're thankful for the ongoing support of UFP Packaging as we pursue this strategy," said PalletOne President Howe Wallace. "Our unmatched geographic breadth and extensive resources allow us to adapt quickly to supply chain disruption and efficiently meet the growing demand of our multi-site customers."

For more information about PalletOne products and services, visit https://www.palletone.com/ or visit UFP Packaging & PalletOne in booth #519 at Downstream USA in Galveston, Texas, on June 26-27.

PalletOne, Inc.

A UFP Packaging company, PalletOne is the nation's largest, single-source pallet manufacturer. Headquartered in Bartow, Fla., the company manufactures pallets, provides pallet repair programs, recycles used pallets, and produces a variety of other wood products. The company also offers customized services, including Pallet Concierge™, wood packaging design, engineering, and testing, and is an industry leader in robotic and automated pallet manufacturing processes. https://www.palletone.com/.

UFP Packaging

A part of the UFP Industries, Inc., family of companies, UFP Packaging provides full-service, customized packaging solutions and related services to a wide range of industries. With facilities across the globe, it serves regional, national, and global customers with everything from wood pallets to corrugated, and from labels to custom skids. https://ufppackaging.com.

