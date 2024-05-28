Pallets Market size is set to grow by USD 22.43 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing adoption of automation and robotics to ease pallet use in manufacturing processes boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pallets market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.43 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Pallets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 22.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled AUER GmbH, Brambles Ltd., CABKA Group GmbH, Canada Pallet Source, Cargopak Ltd., Casadei Pallets Srl, Craemer GmbH, Dolav, Falkenhahn AG, HG Timber Ltd., Imbal Legno Snc, Nefab AB, Pallet Management Group Inc., PGS Group, Sacchi Pallets Srl, Schoeller Allibert, TESER SNC, Toscana Pallets Srl, UFP Industries Inc., and Van Leyen Pallets

Market Driver

The pellets market is driven by the adoption of nestable and stackable pellets for supply chain optimization and logistics efficiency. Nestable pellets save space during transportation and storage, reducing shipping and storage costs for businesses. In industries like automotive and food and beverages, these pellets enable efficient shipping and storage of components and perishable goods, respectively.

Stackable pellets optimize warehouse space by securely stacking on top of each other, reducing loading and unloading time. Overall, these pellet types align with businesses' objectives to streamline operations and reduce costs.

The global pallets market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective logistics solutions. Traders and businesses are focusing on the use of technological advancements such as RFID chips and stacking systems to improve productivity and accuracy. The market is also witnessing a trend towards the use of composite pallets made from materials like plastic and wood.

Additionally, the growing e-commerce industry is driving up the demand for pallets, particularly in regions with high consumer density. The cost-effective nature of pallets makes them an essential component in the supply chain for various industries, including manufacturing, retail, and food and beverage. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The global pellets market faces challenges from fluctuating raw material prices for various types of pellets. Wood pellets, used for their sustainability, are impacted by weather conditions, logging restrictions, and global timber demand. Prices of plastic pellets, valued for their durability, are influenced by oil prices, production capacities, and geopolitical events.

Metal pellets, known for their strength, are affected by supply and demand and trade policies. These factors restrict market growth and negatively impact the global pellets market during the forecast period.

The pallets market faces several challenges in its operation. These include the need for durability and strength in pallets to transport various goods. The use of recycled pallets is a growing trend, but ensuring their quality and consistency is a significant challenge. The global nature of the pallets market brings logistical challenges, such as ensuring timely delivery and inventory management.

Additionally, the increasing demand for sustainable pallets made from renewable resources presents a technical challenge. The use of technology, such as RFID tags, can help address these challenges by improving tracking and traceability. However, the cost of implementing such technology can be a barrier for some players in the market.

Segment Overview

Material 1.1 Wood

1.2 Plastic

1.3 Metal

1.4 Corrugated paper End-user 2.1 Food and beverages

2.2 Chemicals and pharmaceuticals

2.3 Retail

2.4 Construction

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Wood- The wood segment significantly contributes to the global pellets market due to its cost-effectiveness and durability. Industries like construction, chemicals, manufacturing, retail, and agriculture rely on wood pellets for transporting and storing goods. Their robustness makes them suitable for various supply chain operations, including food and beverage and retail sectors.

The increasing demand for wood pellets is driven by industries' expansion and the preference for sustainable packaging solutions. Businesses turn to wood pellets for their affordability, ease of repair and recycling, and environmental benefits. Consequently, the wood segment will continue fueling the growth of the pellets market.

Research Analysis

The Pallets Market encompasses various material types, including RFID chip-enabled solutions in RFID tags, such as those made from wood, plastic, composite wood, and metal. These smart technologies play a pivotal role in the logistics industry verticals, enhancing unitization and sustainable packaging practices.

Recycling techniques are also crucial in the pallets market, especially during lockdowns and disruptions in international trade. Automation, through the integration of GPS sensors, further streamlines operations and increases efficiency. The demand for pallets remains robust, driven by the need for efficient and cost-effective supply chain solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Pallets Market encompasses a significant portion of the global logistics industry. This market involves the production, sale, and distribution of pallets used for transporting goods. Pallets come in various materials such as wood, plastic, and composite. They are essential for efficient material handling and storage in industries like manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, and retail.

The pallets market is driven by factors like increasing demand for automated material handling systems, growing e-commerce sector, and the need for sustainable logistics solutions. Technological advancements, including the use of RFID tags and stacking systems, are also transforming the pallets market. The market is segmented based on material type, size, application, and region.

SOURCE Technavio