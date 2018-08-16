PalliaTech Changes Name to Curaleaf

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PalliaTech, Inc., a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, announced today that it is formally changing its corporate name to Curaleaf, Inc. ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), effective immediately. Management and the Board of Directors strategically made the decision to change the Company's name to Curaleaf to align the public holding company with its consumer-facing brand. Curaleaf will continue to serve as the Company's branded, national network of retail dispensaries and premium medical cannabis products.

"As one of the largest and fastest growing cannabis companies in the U.S., we are eager to capitalize on the growing recognition of the Curaleaf brand among the patient population," stated Joseph Lusardi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf. "As we have continued to expand our national footprint, Curaleaf has become synonymous with wellness and has gained a reputation as a trusted provider of reliable and high-quality medical cannabis products in multiple categories, which are dispensed in a compassionate environment by knowledgeable staff."

About Curaleaf, Inc.

Curaleaf is a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf is located in 10 states and owns and operates 26 dispensaries, 10 cultivation sites and 9 processing sites with a focus on highly populated, limited license states, including Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. Curaleaf leverages its extensive research and development capabilities to distribute cannabis products in multiple formats with the highest standard for safety, effectiveness, consistent quality and customer care. Curaleaf is committed to being the industry's leading resource in education and advancement through research and advocacy. Curaleaf's Florida operations were the first in the cannabis industry to receive the Safe Quality Food certification under the Global Food Safety Initiative, setting a new standard of excellence.

