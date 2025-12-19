Pallini and Lucas Bols USA renew exclusive distribution partnership for five more years

Renewed distribution partnership strengthens legacy brands and drives continued growth amid evolving cocktail trends

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pallini S.p.A ., the family-owned producer of the world's #1 Limoncello, and Lucas Bols USA, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of the world's oldest distilled spirits company Lucas Bols, are proud to announce the renewal of their U.S. distribution agreement for an additional five years.

Pallini achieved record growth and visibility across the United States during the successful collaboration with Lucas Bols that began late 2020. The renewed partnership builds on this growth, which was fueled by the rise of the Pallini Limoncello Spritz and the broader spritz cocktail trend. Both continue to captivate consumers nationwide.

The renewal coincides with two landmark anniversaries: Pallini's 150th and Lucas Bols' 450th anniversary. Together, these milestones represent six centuries of craftsmanship, authenticity, and family legacy in fine liqueur making.

"This renewal reaffirms the strength and shared vision of our partnership," said Micaela Pallini, CEO of Pallini S.p.A. and fifth-generation member of the Pallini family. "As we celebrate 150 years of Pallini, it's inspiring to join forces with another family of liqueur and cocktails pioneers who share our passion for quality, innovation, and hospitality. Together with Lucas Bols, we will continue to bring the Pallini family traditions and the best-in-class liqueurs to consumers across America."

"It is an honor to extend our collaboration with Pallini, a brand that perfectly embodies authenticity, elegance and timeless appeal," said Frank Cocx, CEO of the Lucas Bols Company. "Our partnership with Pallini is built on the same mission: to champion heritage brands that continue to innovate and inspire today's cocktail culture and community."

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Pallini in the U.S.," added Brett Dunne, Managing Director, North America. "In our five years together, through focused programming and best-in-class collaboration, we have grown Pallini's volume in the U.S. by over 50% since January 2021."

Today, Pallini is available nationwide in leading bars, restaurants and retail stores that carry wine and spirits, supported by growing consumer enthusiasm for the Pallini Limoncello Spritz, a vibrant, lemon-forward twist on Italy's most popular aperitivo serve.

Under the renewed agreement, Lucas Bols USA will continue to manage national distribution, marketing and trade activation for the Pallini portfolio, with a focus on expanding awareness across key U.S. markets and driving both on-premise and off-premise growth.

About Pallini S.p.A.

Founded in 1875 in Rome, Italy, Pallini S.p.A. is one of Italy's most historic and respected liqueur producers. Its flagship Pallini Limoncello is crafted from prized Amalfi Sfusato lemons and remains the world's #1 Limoncello brand. The company is family-owned and operated by the Pallini family, now in its third generation of leadership under Micaela Pallini. The Pallini portfolio includes Pallini Limoncello, Pallini Limonzero (non-alcoholic), Pallini Peachcello, and Pallini Raspicello. All Pallini products are Gluten-Free, Vegan, Kosher, and GMO-free.

www.pallini.com

About the Lucas Bols Company

Established in 1575 in Amsterdam, Lucas Bols is the world's oldest distilled spirits company and one of the leading global cocktail and spirits brands. Its portfolio includes iconic names such as Bols Liqueurs & Genever, Passoã, Galliano, Tequila Partida, Fluère (non-alcoholic spirits), Damrak Gin and Pallini Limoncello (in the U.S.). In 2025, Lucas Bols celebrates 450 years of craftsmanship and innovation — continuing its mission to inspire bartenders and consumers worldwide through exceptional spirits and cocktail heritage.

www.lucasbols.com

