Palm Beach at the Forefront: Kimberlie Glaser Amplifies a New Era of Philanthropy

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furry Friends Humane, one of Florida's leading nonprofit animal welfare organizations, is proud to announce that Palm Beach philanthropist Kimberlie Glaser has joined the organization as Honorary Chair, expanding her longstanding commitment to animal welfare and community impact.

At the Heart of Palm Beach Philanthropy: Kimberlie Glaser Leads with Purpose Philanthropist Kimberlie Glaser

Known for her hands-on philanthropy and ability to bring people together around meaningful causes, Glaser's involvement goes far beyond financial support. In her new role, she will help advance Furry Friends Humane's mission by strengthening partnerships, engaging new supporters, and championing initiatives that save the lives of homeless dogs and cats across Florida.

"Year after year, I've watched Kimberlie show up with a heart that goes beyond writing a check," said Jason Gluck, CEO of Furry Friends Humane. "She helps open doors, brings new supporters into the mission, and hosts conversations that truly matter—standing as a steady anchor for lifesaving work. We are incredibly grateful to count Kimberlie as part of the Furry Friends Humane family."

Furry Friends Humane is dedicated to reducing Florida's euthanasia rate and ending pet homelessness through innovative programs, including Hope on Wheels, Florida's largest shelter-to-shelter transport initiative; a highly impactful shelter-to-service dog program pairing veterans with trained canines; and specialized medical rescue efforts for the most vulnerable animals.

In 2026, the organization will further expand its reach with the launch of the Ranch Relief Hub, a unique facility designed to provide temporary housing for pets and first responders during disasters, alongside a nation-leading canine training and enrichment program.

Glaser will also serve as Honorary Chair of the organization's signature fundraising event, the Wags to Riches Gala, held on March 14, 2026, at The Mar-a-Lago Club.

Media Contact

Michael Glovaski

Gloverse Agency

Miami

917.213.4473

[email protected]

SOURCE Furry Friends Humane