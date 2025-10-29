Palm Beach Atlantic University Honors Medalists at 41st Annual American Free Enterprise Day Presented by SROA Capital and Storage Rentals of America

Thomas Peterffy, founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers, recognized as the 2025 lead medalist

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than four decades, American Free Enterprise Day (AFE) has been one of Palm Beach County's most anticipated celebrations of entrepreneurship and achievement. On Thursday, November 13, Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBA) will continue the tradition by honoring leaders whose vision and perseverance embody the spirit of free enterprise. This year, PBA will award Thomas Peterffy, founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers, as lead medalist, and Sarah J. Wetenhall, owner and CEO of The Colony Palm Beach and The Hedges Inn in East Hampton, and Bob Moss, chairman and founder of Moss & Associates, as companion medalists.

"Business leaders like Mr. Peterffy, Ms. Wetenhall, and Mr. Moss exemplify the vision, innovation, and resilience that define the American free enterprise system," said Dr. Debra A. Schwinn, president of PBA. "As we prepare to open the newly constructed Marshall and Vera Lea Rinker Business Hall—which will be home to some of our Centers of Excellence with strong business curricula such as the Titus Center for Franchising, the LeMieux Center for Public Policy, and the Raney Center for Free Enterprise—this year, AFE takes on even greater meaning. We hope to inspire our students and underscore PBA's commitment to equipping the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders."

Peterffy resides in Palm Beach and was a pioneer of digital trading in the 1980s. He was the first to build computer systems enabling the electronic trading of financial assets without direct human intervention. Born in Budapest, Hungary, he escaped communism in 1965 by emigrating to the United States. He learned computer programming, and his formula for pricing contingent assets was an early version of what is now known as the Black-Scholes model. In 1977, he became a member of the American Stock Exchange. He built the first automated market-making firm for stocks, options, and futures, which later gave rise to Interactive Brokers, a global electronic broker with more than 3,000 employees and a market capitalization of over $100 billion.

Moss has built one of the nation's most respected construction firms, which now employs nearly 5,000 people across the United States. Under his leadership, the company has delivered award-winning projects in luxury high-rise residential, landmark mixed-use developments, and hospitality, as well as education, health care, transportation, sports, and renewable energy. In 2024, Engineering News-Record (ENR) named Moss & Associates Contractor of the Year in the Southeast and ranked it as the nation's #1 solar contractor. Beyond his business accomplishments, he serves on the Florida Council of 100 and the World Presidents' Organization, has been inducted into the University of Florida Construction Hall of Fame, Clemson Construction Hall of Fame, and Nova Southeastern University's Huizenga College of Business and Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame, and received the ENR Legacy Award. Through the Moss Foundation, he has also made philanthropy a hallmark of his leadership, giving back to the communities where the company lives and works.

As multi-generational Palm Beachers, Wetenhall and her husband, Andrew, have transformed their resort destinations, The Colony Palm Beach and The Hedges East Hampton, into design and community-centered landmarks. Wetenhall's guest-first philosophy emphasizes immersive experiences, collaborations with local brands, and a deep respect for each location's heritage. In 2025, she received the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce Women in Leadership Award. A recognized force in the hospitality and brand worlds, Wetenhall was also recently honored as one of HOTELS magazine's Top Ten Independent Hoteliers and named among the 25 Most Inspirational Women Leaders by Berns Communications Group and "DealmakeHers." Under Wetenhall's leadership, The Colony was named the #1 hotel in Florida by Condé Nast Traveler and the #2 hotel by Travel + Leisure readers.

