Palm Beach Atlantic University to Honor 2026 Women of Distinction Recipients

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Beach Atlantic University's 34th Annual Women of Distinction (WOD) Luncheon, made possible through the generosity of lead sponsor SROA Capital and committed community supporters, will continue its longstanding tradition of investing in the next generation through student scholarships. Since 1996, 73 students have received a Women of Distinction scholarship, and thanks to donor generosity, PBA will expand the program to 100 scholarships. Proceeds from the February 17 luncheon at The Breakers Palm Beach benefit these scholarships for deserving PBA students.

2026 Women of Distinction Honorees: Hilary Geary Ross and Sara McCann Women of Distinction Past Honorees

The luncheon honors leaders who cherish community and family and work to preserve these ideals for others. This year, Hilary Geary Ross and Sara McCann will be honored as the 2026 Women of Distinction recipients.

A PBA board member and Palm Beach resident, McCann is CEO and creative director of Hive Collective, a collection of brands devoted to luxury products and high-quality services.

Palm Beach resident Ross is the author of two coffee table books, "New York, New York" (powerHouse Books, 2011) and "Palm Beach People" (powerHouse Books, 2014).

"At SROA Capital, we are proud to support initiatives that strengthen our community and create opportunities for future leaders," said Ben Macfarland, CEO and co-founder of SROA Capital. "The Women of Distinction Luncheon celebrates remarkable leaders whose dedication inspires others, and we're honored to help expand scholarship support that equips students to pursue their goals and impact the world around them."

SROA Capital is a vertically integrated real estate investment and technology firm headquartered in West Palm Beach.

"Thanks to the incredible generosity of SROA Capital, Amanda Schumacher and so many others, we will exceed the number of WOD scholarships we offer each academic year," said Laura Bishop, executive vice president of advancement at PBA. "It's so rewarding for these student scholars to participate in celebrating the legacy of remarkable leaders who dedicate their time and talents to serving others."

Distinguished benefactor of 50 Schumacher Scholarships, Amanda Schumacher is the founder and leader of Tree of Life Foundation International, Inc. and a 2025 WOD honoree. The Tree of Life is a global 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects resources and gifts to support communities locally and worldwide through its network of resource centers and philanthropy initiatives.

The event will also feature the third annual Humanitarian Award to PBA alumna and former CIA Intelligence Officer Michele Rigby Assad, for her commitment to international diplomacy, exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to supporting PBA over the years.

The Women of Distinction Committee members are Frances Fisher, Cathy Flagg, Denise Hanley, Evelyn Mahanes, Ambassador Bonnie McElveen-Hunter, Penny Murphy, Sheila Rinker, Joyce Sang, Katherine Shenaman and Laura Titus.

Diamond Sponsors of the 2026 Women of Distinction Luncheon include Fisher, McElveen-Hunter, Gil Kemp, Ross, McCann, and the Old Charles Fund, in memory of Jean S. Tailer, 2001 Woman of Distinction recipient.

Founded in 1968, PBA's mission is to equip students to grow in wisdom, lead with conviction and serve God boldly. The university affirms the values that have built American society, including religious liberty and the free enterprise system.

Tickets to Women of Distinction are $450 per person. For more information, please visit pba.edu/wod.

