Palm Beach Builder Russ Palmieri Announces Strategic Joint Venture with Total Image, Inc. to Elevate Luxury Cabinetry in Estate Homes and Renovations

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury home builder Russ Palmieri, known for constructing and renovating high-end estate homes throughout the Palm Beaches, has announced a strategic joint venture with Total Image, Inc., a respected custom cabinetry company led by industry veteran Ema Grahovac and her father.

Founded in 2014, Total Image has developed a strong reputation among some of the most discerning homeowners in the Palm Beaches for its exceptional craftsmanship, precision millwork, and dedication to producing luxury custom cabinetry.

Precision design by Total Image & PalmCorp

Through this partnership, Palmieri will incorporate Total Image's five-star cabinetry craftsmanship into his portfolio of estate home construction projects as well as high-end residential renovations, ensuring that kitchens, built-ins, and custom millwork meet the highest standards of quality and design.

"Luxury homes demand extraordinary craftsmanship in every detail," said Palmieri. "Partnering with Total Image allows us to bring truly exceptional cabinetry and kitchen design into the homes we build and renovate. Their craftsmanship perfectly complements the level of quality our clients expect."

Total Image is led by Ema Grahovac, whose experience in custom cabinetry and client-focused design has helped the company become a trusted name for luxury kitchens and millwork in Palm Beach County. Working alongside her father, the family-run business has delivered handcrafted cabinetry solutions for homes throughout the region since 2014.

Beyond kitchens and custom built-ins, Total Image also designs and installs custom closet systems, wardrobe solutions, and high-end garage storage systems for tools, equipment, and organized workspace environments, giving homeowners beautifully designed and highly functional storage throughout the home.

As part of the company's continued growth, Total Image, Inc. has opened a new showroom located at 990 Old Dixie Highway, Suites 1 & 2, Lake Park, Florida 33403, where homeowners, designers, and builders can explore custom cabinetry options and high-end kitchen designs.

The showroom is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For showroom appointments or inquiries, Total Image can be reached at 561-529-1535 or by email at [email protected].

The new partnership between Palmieri and Total Image reflects a shared commitment to craftsmanship, quality materials, and timeless design — values that continue to define luxury residential construction in the Palm Beaches.

"Our goal is simple," Palmieri added. "We want every home we build or renovate to feature kitchens and cabinetry that are as thoughtfully crafted as the homes themselves."

Together, Palmieri and Total Image plan to collaborate on several upcoming estate homes and luxury renovations across Palm Beach County.

About Russ Palmieri

Russ Palmieri is a Palm Beach builder specializing in luxury estate homes and high-end residential renovations throughout Palm Beach County. His projects emphasize craftsmanship, architectural integrity, and timeless design.

About Total Image, Inc.

Total Image, Inc., based in Palm Beach County, Florida, specializes in luxury custom cabinetry, kitchen design, precision millwork, custom closet systems, and garage storage solutions. Since 2014, the company has served discerning homeowners throughout the Palm Beaches with handcrafted cabinetry solutions and exceptional attention to detail.

Media Contact:

Russ Palmieri

Palm Beach Builder

Mobile: 561-762-9811

[email protected]

SOURCE PalmCorp Construction