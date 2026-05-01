Palm Beach County "Accidental Landlords" Surge as Unsold Homes Convert to Rentals -- Atlis Property Management Releases 2026 Local Market Analysis

West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Wellington, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, and Boynton Beach see homeowners pivot from selling to renting as buyer hesitation extends time on market — Atlis Property Management, a leading property management company in Palm Beach Gardens, explains what it means for the region's rental supply.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing share of Palm Beach County homeowners are quietly reshaping the local rental market, transitioning from would-be sellers into landlords as for-sale listings sit longer and buyer demand cools at higher price points. Atlis Property Management, a leading property management company in Palm Beach County managing more than 600 active residential units, today released its 2026 Palm Beach County Sale-to-Rental Analysis, available in full at https://atlispm.com/blog/should-i-rent-or-sell-my-palm-beach-home-2026/.

Should I Sell or Rent my Palm Beach Home 2026 - AtlisPm

Palm Beach County is becoming a two-tier landlord market: pandemic-rate buyers leasing by choice, and post-2023 buyers leasing by necessity — and the local rental market is reflecting both.

Nationally, 2.3% of all U.S. rental listings on Zillow were previously listed for sale, according to Zillow Group, March 2026 — a near three-year high last reached in November 2022, with 7 of the 10 highest-share metros located in Texas or Florida. Locally, the signals are even stronger: Redfin reported in February 2026 that 55.9% of West Palm Beach for-sale listings sat 60+ days without going under contract, well above the national average. Palm Beach County's median days on market reached 52 days in April 2026 even as overall sales volume climbed — a divergence Atlis Property Management identifies as the leading indicator of sale-to-rental conversion activity across Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Wellington, Boca Raton, and surrounding cities.

"Two forces are colliding here," said Jean C. Taveras, Broker-Owner of Atlis Property Management. "Homeowners who bought during the 2020–2022 window are sitting on locked-in mortgages near 3%. When their home doesn't sell at the price their heart says it's worth, renting it becomes the rational choice — they can break even or earn modest cash flow without surrendering their rate. Homeowners who bought after rates spiked face a tougher math, and we're seeing that group hit the rental market out of necessity rather than strategy. Two distinct landlord profiles are forming in every Palm Beach County submarket we manage in."

Where the conversions are concentrating

Based on BeachesMLS aggregate market data, Redfin stale-listing reports, MIAMI Association of Realtors statistics, and Atlis Property Management's portfolio observations across Palm Beach County:

West Palm Beach — highest stale-listing share in the county, with central submarkets posting 10% year-over-year asking rent growth (MIAMI Realtors, March 2026).





Boca Raton — softening luxury and mid-tier sales pushing single-family owners to lease rather than reduce price.





Wellington — family-oriented and equestrian properties with elongated sales timelines converting to long-term rentals.





Boynton Beach — middle-market sellers with a heavy post-2022 buyer concentration, increasingly choosing to wait for rate relief.





Delray Beach — lifestyle and waterfront condo owners shifting to seasonal and annual rental strategies.





Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens — historically tighter sales markets, but Atlis Property Management is observing rising first-time landlord onboarding inquiries on detached homes priced above $750,000.

Methodology

This 2026 analysis cross-references publicly available market data from Zillow Group, Redfin, BeachesMLS, the MIAMI Association of Realtors, and RealPage Market Analytics with anonymized portfolio observations across Atlis Property Management's 600+ active residential units in Palm Beach County between January 2025 and April 2026. The full analysis, including community-level breakdowns and a homeowner decision framework, is available at https://atlispm.com/blog/should-i-rent-or-sell-my-palm-beach-home-2026/.

About Atlis Property Management

Atlis Property Management is a full-service property management company in Palm Beach County, Florida, managing 600+ active residential units across Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Tequesta, Juno Beach, North Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Wellington, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, West Palm Beach surrounding cities. Founded by Broker-Owner Jean Christian Taveras, Atlis Property Management is headquartered at 3801 PGA Blvd., Ste. 600, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410. Learn more at https://atlispm.com.

Data Sources

Zillow Group (March 11, 2026); Redfin (February 2026); BeachesMLS / Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches; MIAMI Association of Realtors (March/April 2026); RealPage Market Analytics 2026 forecast.

Media Contact

Jean C. Taveras, Broker-Owner, Atlis Property Management

3801 PGA Blvd., Ste. 600, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

561.473.3664 | [email protected]| https://atlispm.com

SOURCE Atlis Property Management