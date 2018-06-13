Palm Beach County Is Getting Bigger, Richer And More Rewarding For Workers As Business Development Booms

24/7 Wall Street named Florida among 16 states where personal incomes are booming, and Forbes places Florida among the top ten states for business. Palm Beach County is the jewel in Florida's crown: Forbes ranks Palm Beach County among the top nationwide in growth, with Palm Beach County's metropolitan areas as number 12 among the fastest-growing cities in the US. Forbes ranks West Palm Beach among the best places for business and careers, and Bloomberg News reported that Palm Beach County contains the third-richest ZIP code in the country.

Palm Beach County outpaces the nation in job and wage growth as companies, entrepreneurs and financiers are attracted to its business-friendly tax climate and low costs of operating.

Kelly Smallridge, president and CEO of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County, said, "Beyond promoting our business-friendly and income-friendly tax structure, the Business Development Board strengthens our existing businesses and entrepreneurs in partnership with a supportive, business-friendly ecosystem. Workforce leaders, educators, chambers of commerce, county commissioners and municipalities all support Palm Beach County's vision for continued economic strength.

"Palm Beach County is attracting companies in financial services, healthcare, aerospace and distribution, as well as corporate headquarters. Palm Beach County offers several million square feet in commercial space under construction, a deep talent pool, proximity to commercial and private international airports, the high-speed Brightline rail service and a lifestyle that is unmatched," Smallridge said. "Palm Beach County is home to 71,000 millionaires and 40 billionaires – a testament to the wealth that is enticing money managers to the area."

About the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County

The Business Development Board of Palm Beach County is the official public/private economic development organization for Palm Beach County and Enterprise Florida. Founded in 1982 as a not-for-profit corporation, its primary purpose is to attract and retain new industry, business investment, high quality jobs and workforce development through corporate relocations, expansions and international trade. During the past five years, the BDB has assisted companies that have created more than 13,382 direct jobs with average salaries greater than $69,923, resulting in more than $668 million in capital investment to Palm Beach County and an economic impact that exceeds $7.33 billion. Additional information can be found at the BDB's website, BDB.org.

