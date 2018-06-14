Palm Beach Culture Offers More than Galleries and Museums

Turtle Walks ( June - July): Families will be guided by official Loggerhead scouts to learn and discover the nesting/egg-laying process for sea turtles on a designated section of Juno Beach . The experience also includes an informative presentation on the plight of sea turtles and a chance to view current sea turtle patients in the facility's indoor hospital. Turtle Walks begin at 8:40 p.m. , and tickets cost $18 per person online or $20 at the door. Children must be at least 8 years old to attend. These amazing walks fill up fast, so make reservations now! https://www.marinelife.org/programs-events/visitor-experiences/turtlewalks





South Florida Science Center and Aquarium - West Palm Beach

Nights at the Museum ( Last Friday of Every Month through October ): Families can experience the thrill of exploring the museum after hours. The program runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and features a new theme every month such as Bubble/Pop/Fizz!, Ocean Commotion, GEMS Rock!, Robotics, and Spooky Science. There will be specialized interactive exhibits, activities, planetarium shows and entertainment tailored to each theme. Guests can also enjoy the beautiful night sky through Palm Beach County's only observatory. Tickets cost $13.95 for adults and $9.95 for children.





Palm Beach Photographic Centre - West Palm Beach

Summer FOTOcamp ( July 9 – 20, July 23 – August 3 ): These two-week summer camp sessions allow children to master the skills of photography in a fun and engaging way. Each child is given a digital camera and the personal attention of a professional photographer while learning crucial photogenic elements such as lightning and composition. To maximize creativity and variety, children will have the opportunity to take field trips all throughout the region. Everyone's hard work will be on display August 25 – October 27 in a special exhibit dedicated to the FOTOcamp participants. Each two-week session costs $795 per person. https://www.workshop.org/youth-workshops

Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts - Lake Worth

Glass Blowing Workshops: Families can learn the mesmerizing craft of glass blowing with a step-by-step demonstration that covers safety, use of tools, color application and overall creation. Participants have the option to construct a bowl, vase, drinking glass, pendant light or wave paperweight. Benzaiten is offering a special summer promotion through August of $100 for two tickets or $60 for one ticket. The experience lasts roughly 25 to 30 minutes and can be booked by calling 561-608-7315.

Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival - Jupiter

Shakespeare By the Sea: Performances of "Antony & Cleopatra" ( July 12 – 15, July 19 – 22): Families are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, picnic baskets, dogs and blankets to enjoy complimentary performances of the Shakespeare classic "Antony & Cleopatra" presented by the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival. Guests will enjoy a beautiful setting that includes a sky full of stars and a beach backdrop at Carlin Park's Seabreeze Amphitheater. There will also be food trucks present for guests to enjoy.

Summer in Paradise - West Palm Beach: "Summer in Paradise" is a partnership between the city of West Palm Beach, the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County and other sponsors that actively promotes West Palm Beach as a destination full of art, events, shopping and entertainment.

Fairy Tale Playhouses (On Display Until July 26 ): The West Palm Beach Waterfront is allowing families to experience a collection of fairy-tale themed interactive art installations accompanied by activities, eclectic shopping and dining options. Featured in an eclectic waterfront setting are child-size "Fairy Tale Playhouses" that provide artful fun and shade for young children, while raising awareness about affordable housing needs. Each little house represents a different fairy tale, such as Cinderella, Snow White, Rapunzel and Beauty and the Beast.

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum - Jupiter

Tour Your Way: With Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. summer hours, visitors can tour their own way at this magnificent 1860 working lighthouse and natural area overlooking the Jupiter Inlet ( $12 , adults; $6 children 6-12; 5 and under, free; $10 U.S. veterans and seniors). There's a "Site Lookout" at the top who can help you snap the perfect selfie—and even an "I survived" certificate for successful climbers! Docent-led tours are also offered at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Children must be a minimum of 48″ tall to climb, and kids under 6 may go on tour, but must remain at the Lighthouse deck with an adult guardian.





Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society - West Palm Beach

Safari Nights: ( July 6 - August 3 ) On the first Friday of each month, through August, Palm Beach Zoo is offering themed evening events that are fun for the whole family! Kids are encouraged to dress up to match each theme (Dinosaurs in June and Pirates & Sci-Fi in August) and visit the zoo for a night of animals, educational experiences and more.

About Florida's Cultural Capital®

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida's Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council's complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

