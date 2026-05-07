Palm Beach, FL- based Smart Source LLC has acquired Richmond, VA -based Foley Creative Solutions

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Source, LLC announced today that it has acquired certain assets of Richmond, VA based Foley Creative Solutions. Smart Source is a leading marketing execution and print management business process outsourcer ("BPO") and technology provider which aggregates, leverages, and sources printed and promotional products for both domestic and international clients.

Foley Creative, a respected family-owned business, has served clients for over three decades and is a well-established print solutions provider. This strategic move further strengthens Smart Source's presence in the Mid-Atlantic region and aligns with our mission to deliver enhanced, customer-centric print management and brand solutions.

Foley's customers will now benefit from Smart Source's national presence with a broader range of print, promotional, and brand management solutions. Our combined buying power and expertise will offer clients more competitive pricing, faster turnaround, and cutting-edge technology to streamline their print and marketing needs.

"This acquisition is a natural fit," said Tom D'Agostino, Jr., CEO of Smart Source. "Foley Creative shares our core values of quality, customer focus, and community engagement. Together, we will deliver even more value to our clients and provide expanded opportunities for both teams."

By integrating Foley's local expertise with Smart Source's technology-driven platform, we are poised to offer even broader print procurement efficiencies, brand innovation, and exceptional service.

Robert Foley, former owner of Foley Creative, added, "It was important to me to ensure our customers and employees would be in good hands. I'm confident Smart Source will provide them with even greater opportunities and resources moving forward."

The integration process is already underway, with the combined organization focused on delivering seamless service continuity and unlocking new efficiencies for our customers. We look forward to a bright future as one team. Sara Horn, Chief Operating Officer, shared, "The team at Foley Creative has built a strong legacy of excellence. We're excited to welcome them into the Smart Source family. Together, we will combine our strengths to expand our service offerings and deliver unparalleled value to our clients."

Tom Stubbs, Chief Financial Officer, added, "From a financial perspective, this acquisition is a win-win. The purchase of Foley Creative is the latest in a series of acquisitions for Smart Source and will increase annual sales to over $250MM on a go-forward 12-month basis.

Smart Source is an independent, global marketing, brand, and sourcing execution solutions company with deep cross-sector expertise and buying leverage. Smart Source focused on enterprise-level print management BPO solutions delivering positive revenue impact and cost savings for our clients across all marketing spend categories. Smart Source offers a full suite of solutions including creative services, document management and fulfillment management encompassing inventory management, kitting and distribution. The Company takes pride in delivering high quality products, providing industry expertise, streamlining processes and utilizing best-in-class technology to clients in a diverse array of industries including healthcare, finance, retail, hospitality and manufacturing Smart Source was founded in New York City by Tom D'Agostino, Jr. in 2003 and remains a privately owned and operated business. Smart Source is one of the largest Print + Promotional product distributors in the USA with offices and distribution centers across the country. Website: www.smartsourcellc.com

Foley Creative Inc was represented in this transaction by Jim Anderson of Scottsdale, AZ-based Corporate Development Associates a boutique M&A consulting firm focused 100% on the printing and promotional products industry.

Contact: Tom Stubbs, [email protected]

SOURCE Smart Source LLC