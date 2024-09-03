Palm Beach, FL- based Smart Source LLC has acquired Seattle, WA-based Kaye-Smith

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Source, LLC announced today that it has acquired certain assets of Bellevue, WA - based Kaye-Smith Enterprises, Inc. Smart Source, is a leading marketing execution and print management business process outsourcer ("BPO") and technology provider which aggregates, leverages, and sources printed and promotional products for both domestic and international clients.

"We are delighted to announce this acquisition as an expansion of our business in the Pacific Northwest and more specifically the greater Seattle area of Washington State and the Portland area of Oregon," said Tom D'Agostino, Jr., Founder, President and sole owner of Smart Source who is based in Palm Beach, FL. "Kaye-Smith has been a great and well respected company for many years and maintains a dominant position in the print and promo products industry particularly in the PacWest. Like Smart Source, Kaye-Smith has a long and rich history of managing their client's print spend on an enterprise level delivering year on year value and brand control for their clients. This acquisition will enhance our current operational strength West of the Rockies adding to our significant presence in California, both North & South, and Hawaii."

Kaye-Smith's owner Alex Smith commented, "The acquisition will benefit our primarily PacWest-based clients by now being part of a larger national company that has been built on reliability, quality, prompt service and innovative solutions. By joining forces with Smart Source, Kaye-Smith will bring many additional product capabilities, deeper marketing spend category expertise, complex BPO print management experience, and sales office/distribution locations to our existing customers."

The purchase of Kaye-Smith is the latest in a series of acquisitions for Smart Source and will increase annual sales to approximately $250MM on a go-forward 12-month basis. The Kaye-Smith name will continue to be used post-closing, but as a "Smart Source Company."

About Kaye-Smith

The roots of the company go all the way back to 1908, when Seattle Sales Book opened its doors. In 1917, Lothrop Business Forms acquired Seattle Sales Book and in 1987, Lothrop was acquired by the then owner of Kaye-Smith Enterprises, Lester Smith. Kaye-Smith Enterprises was founded in 1958 as a joint venture between Les Smith and actor Danny Kaye. Today the company is owned by Alex Smith who is the son of the now deceased Lester Smith (2012) and has been CEO since 2004. The company has made several acquisitions over the years including Portland-based KORE Group (promo products) and POD4Print (digital direct mail). Kaye-Smith also has a Statement Processing facility in Renton, WA. Website: www.kayesmith.com

About Smart Source

Smart Source is an independent, global marketing, brand, and sourcing execution solutions company with deep cross-sector expertise and buying leverage. Smart Source focused on enterprise-level print management BPO solutions delivering positive revenue impact and cost savings for our clients across all marketing spend categories. Smart Source offers a full suite of solutions including creative services, document management and fulfillment management encompassing inventory management, kitting and distribution. The Company takes pride in delivering high quality products, providing industry expertise, streamlining processes and utilizing best-in-class technology to clients in a diverse array of industries including healthcare, finance, retail, hospitality and manufacturing Smart Source was founded in New York City by Tom D'Agostino, Jr. in 2003 and remains a privately owned and operated business. Smart Source is one of the largest Print + Promotional product distributors in the USA with offices and distribution centers across the country. Website: www.smartsourcellc.com

Kaye-Smith was represented in this transaction by Jim Anderson of Scottsdale, AZ-based Corporate Development Associates a boutique M&A consulting firm focused 100% on the printing & promotional products industry.

