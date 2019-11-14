Palm Beach Institute Designated an Aetna Institute of Quality®

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphi Behavioral Health Group, a leading nationwide provider of addiction and detox treatment programs, announced today that its West Palm Beach, FL addiction treatment program, Palm Beach Institute, has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality® for Behavioral Health – Substance Abuse.

Aetna makes information about the quality and cost of health care services available to its members to help them make informed decisions about their health care needs. In line with this goal, Aetna recognizes facilities in its network that offer specialized clinical services for certain health conditions. Facilities are selected for exemplifying:

Excellence in care

Commitment to continuous improvement

Meeting certain standards of quality

Cost efficiency

Aetna recognizes facilities that have earned this designation by identifying them in the directory as an Institute of Quality provider. This designation helps members choose consistent high quality care.

"We are honored to have Palm Beach Institute recognized by Aetna for the top-notch care being offered to its patients," said Dominic Sirianni, CEO at Delphi Behavioral Health Group. "As a trusted name in substance abuse treatment for almost half a century, Palm Beach Institute remains dedicated to providing patients with the education and individualized therapies needed to achieve sustainable recovery, and this seal validates the program's devotion to and passion for every patient that walks through its doors."

As the first private drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in the state of Florida, the Palm Beach Institute has helped more than 12,000 adults recover from drug and alcohol addiction since 1970. Throughout nearly 50 years of distinguished service, Palm Beach Institute prides itself on the compassionate and outstanding qualified clinical staff and management team. The treatment program's multidisciplinary team collaboratively delivers quality programming, which is closely crafted based on each patient's individualized needs. Patients receive a high standard of care across various treatment modalities, including medical treatment, psychiatric care, experiential therapy, psychotherapy, nutritional guidance, and after-care.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Delphi Behavioral Health Group's family of treatment centers offers patients a variety of individualized programs to begin the process of recovery from addiction. Each treatment center is equipped with a team of highly trained addiction professionals and follows the company's philosophy on addiction care, which includes a high clinician-to-patient ratio, intimate settings and comprehensive, tailored treatment solutions, including cognitive and behavioral therapies, aftercare services and relapse prevention.

For more information, please visit www.delphihealthgroup.com.

About Delphi Behavioral Health Group

Delphi Behavioral Health Group was created in 2016 with the goal of creating long-term recovery from addiction for individuals suffering from substance abuse and chemical dependence. Addiction and medical professionals use proven methods to heal individuals with the disease of addiction through a variety of detox and residential options designed to address the core issues behind the disease. With over 350 inpatient beds available currently, we are able to extend our services across the country, offering much-needed programs and services to those suffering and seeking help with their addictions. For more information visit www.delphihealthgroup.com.

