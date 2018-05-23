Palm Beach Modern Auctions' June 2 Modern Art & Design Sale Showcases Works by Top 20th-Century Designers and Artists

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- If there is a consistent thread that runs through all sales hosted by Palm Beach Modern Auctions (PBMA), it's the high level of quality that comes from thoughtful curation. Each of their lively auction events includes the best of modern and contemporary art, furniture, and fine jewelry from consignors in Palm Beach and other upscale Florida communities, as well as the Hamptons and New York City.

Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973), Madoura Studio (France), Visage aux Points pitcher, 11.25 inches high. Est. $10,000-$16,000 John Angus Chamberlain sculpture of painted, chromed and coppered steel on wood base. Important provenance from Xavier Fourcade Gallery, which represented the artist. Est. $250,000-$450,000

PBMA's June 2nd auction features more than 520 lots of expertly selected fine art, including original works, editions and sculptures; furniture by important 20th-century designers, Picasso pottery, and a single-owner collection of prestigious timepieces.

The mid-century modern furniture category is led by select pieces from a Coral Gables, Florida, collection; Saridis furniture from an estate in Athens, Greece, and additional rare designs by T.H. Robsjohn-Gibbings. The latter grouping is led by a monumental dining table and large pedestaled console table, each estimated at $15,000-$30,000.

A rare 1971 Paul Evans Studio for Directional mid-century modern Skyline dining table and set of eight chairs will be offered as two consecutive lots. The table is estimated at $10,000-$15,000; while the chairs carry a $30,000-$50,000 estimate. Additionally, there are 15 lots of Karl Springer furniture, including several pieces from a Palm Beach residence that were originally purchased from the Springer showroom; a large Philip & Kelvin Laverne CHIN YIN coffee table, $10,000-$15,000; and from an especially large and diverse selection of Italian furniture, a rare pair of Gio Ponti & Orlando Orlandi lounge chairs, $40,000-$60,000.

Two dozen pieces of coveted Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973) pottery will be available for the ever-growing legion of fans who admire the appealing, offbeat ceramics. A large Visage de Femme platter from a prestigious French private collection is estimated at $25,000-$35,000, while an 11.25-inch Visage aux Points pitcher, ed. 257/350, is poised to reach the $10,000-$16,000 mark.

The highest-estimated artwork in the sale is a painted, chromed and coppered steel sculpture, surmounted on a wood base, by John Angus Chamberlain (American, 1927-2011). A unique original work, it was gifted by the artist to Xavier Fourcade, owner of Xavier Fourcade Gallery, New York, and has since remained in private hands. Estimate: $250,000-$450,000.

A stainless steel sculpture in one of Harry Bertoia's (1915-1978) most desirable forms, WILLOW, stands an impressive 65 inches high and could reach $50,000-$70,000. Two other sculptures attracting pre-sale interest are Lynn Chadwick's (British, 1914-2003) RAD LAD II, and a large Deborah Kay Butterfield (American, b. 1949-) metal horse. Both are from the Norman S. Jaffe Art Trust and carry individual estimates of $25,000-$35,000.

There are many noteworthy editions by such artists as Jasper Johns, Sean Scully, James Rosequist, Robert Motherwell, Tom Wesselman and other widely collected names. A signed 1971 Roy Lichtenstein (American, 1923-1997) lithograph titled Modern Art is estimated at $6,000-$9,000. Three Keith Haring (American, 1958-1990) drawings will be auctioned consecutively. Two are artist-signed depictions on wood tile from Prospect Park Rec Center (Brooklyn, N.Y.) and carry individual estimates of $15,000-$25,000.

Seventeen luxury timepieces represent premier brands like Cartier, Hermes, Piaget, Ulysse Nardin, and Girard-Perregaux. An 18K gold Henning Koppel for Georg Jensen men's watch with three subdials and an alligator strap is estimated at $4,000-$6,000.

All forms of bidding will be available including live via the Internet through LiveAuctioneers.com.

The Saturday, June 2, 2018 auction will begin at 12 noon ET. Address: 417 Bunker Rd., West Palm Beach, FL 33405. Info: 561-586-5500 or info@modernauctions.com.

