Palm Beach Prelude Kicks Off South Florida Arts Season

What: Exhibition – Downton Abbey

Where: CityPlace (West Palm Beach)

When: Duration of Palm Beach Prelude

Cost: $35 per adult; $33 per senior citizen

Description: Experience the history, the fashion and the house of Downton Abbey: The Exhibition. Based on the beloved television show, visitors will be transported to post-Edwardian England where they'll be immersed in the fascinating social history, culture, and some of the most memorable moments from the show's six-season run.

What: Performance – The Nutcracker - Ballet Palm Beach

Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach)

When: Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $19-$89

Description: Ballet Palm Beach leaps into the season with holiday classic, The Nutcracker. The Nutcracker is the coming-of-age story of Marie who receives a mysterious gift on Christmas Eve. Adventures ensue as Tchaikovsky's gorgeous, beloved score draws Marie into a terrifying battle with the Mouse King, past a mystical snowstorm, and to the prince's Enchanted Kingdom. Perfect for the young and the young-at-heart!

What: Festival – 3rd Annual West Palm Beach Arts Festival

Where: Armory Art Center Campus (West Palm Beach)

When: Saturday, Dec. 1 and Sunday, Dec. 2

Cost: Complimentary

Description: The 3rd Annual West Palm Beach Arts Festival, presented by the Armory Art Center will feature 90 tents throughout the Armory's campus, including local and out-of-town artists, live music, demonstrations, food trucks, and activities for all ages. Artists will have the opportunity to interact with the public through art demos and booth chats.

What: The Satellite: A Project of the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County

Where: CityPlace (West Palm Beach)

When: Duration of Palm Beach Prelude

Cost: Complimentary

Description: A 'pop-up' exhibition by the Cultural Council, "Reimagine" will feature a mix of solo artists and samplings of past main exhibitions from the last six years. There will also be a spotlight on the Council's current exhibition. The CityPlace space will be transformed into small galleries and an event space. Stay tuned for a lecture schedule, special member events, plus programming by cultural organizations from around the county.

What: Exhibition – Laurence Gartel: Digital Titan

Where: Palm Beach Photographic Centre (West Palm Beach)

When: Duration of Palm Beach Prelude

Cost: Complimentary

Description: This exhibition explores unique works from Laurence Gartel, nicknamed the "Father of Digital Art", along with new works created specifically for the exhibition. Also on display are pieces that Gartel has received over time.

What: Performance – Symphonic Tales - Palm Beach Symphony

Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach)

When: Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 at 3 p.m.

Price: Starting at $35

Concert Program:



Johann Strauss (1825 – 1899) Overture to Die Fledermaus

(1825 – 1899) Kodály (1882 – 1967) Dances of Galanta

Ginastera (1916 – 1983) Four Dances from Estancia

Wolf-Ferrari (1876 – 1948) Overture to Il segreto di Susanna

Borodin (1833 – 1887) Polovtsian Dances from Prince Igor

Tchaikovsky (1840 – 1893) Suite from Sleeping Beauty

Conductor: Ramón Tebar

Guest performers: Master Chorale of South Florida

What: Exhibition – Tech Effect Exhibition

Where: Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square (Delray Beach)

When: Duration of Palm Beach Prelude

Cost: $8 per adult; $5 per senior citizen and students with ID

Description: Technology is all around us, and the Cornell Art Museum is exploring the way that tech has influenced contemporary art with its newest exhibition, "Tech Effect." The show features about 12 artists whose work deals with technology in some way. Museum visitors will be fascinated by augmented reality works, interactive touch screen works, the prevalence of social media in contemporary art, artwork that utilizes code, and countless ways that technology is integrated into contemporary art.

For more information about Palm Beach Prelude, visit palmbeachprelude.com.

About Florida's Cultural Capital®

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida's Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council's complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

