Palm Beach Royals Launch First Integrated MLP-Champions Series Franchise

Royals Acquire Boca Surge, Launch Unified Multi-Generational Pickleball Organization

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palm Beach Royals have announced the formation of Palm Beach Royals Champions, following the acquisition and integration of the Boca Surge into the organization.

For the first time in the history of professional pickleball, a Major League Pickleball franchise is joining forces with a Champions Series team under one unified organization.

"This represents more than a rebrand," said Royals owner Zach Hunter. "It's a new model, a new structure, and a new era of alignment between the future of pickleball and the players who helped build it."

The Champions Series has created a platform for elite senior professionals, showcasing some of the most accomplished and respected players in pickleball. Originally founded as the National Pickleball League, the Champions Series focuses on high-level competition for players in the 40+, 50+, and 60+ divisions while maintaining a true team-based format.

Now, for the first time, those two worlds come together under one organization.

Earlier this year, Major League Pickleball announced a landmark partnership with Champions Series Pickleball to officially launch the MLP Champions Series.

This partnership:

Integrates Champions Series events into the broader MLP ecosystem

Expands visibility for senior professionals on a larger stage

Creates new opportunities for teams, players, and sponsors

Aligns branding, media, and growth efforts across both leagues

The MLP Champions Series will feature:

A 16-team league competing in the 40+, 50+, and 60+ divisions

Multiple events throughout the season, often aligned with MLP events

A championship event to close out the season

The creation of Palm Beach Royals Champions is the first real example of what this integration can look like at the team level.

"Palm Beach has quickly become one of the most important markets in pickleball," Hunter said. "The Champions Team is set up for success with a growing player base, strong community engagement, and increasing national relevance."

With the addition of the Champions team, the Royals are expanding their platform to represent the sport at every level.

From the future of the sport to the legends of the game, Palm Beach Royals Champions represents a new standard and is just the beginning.

About the Palm Beach Royals

The Palm Beach Royals are the 20th franchise to join Major League Pickleball. The Royals are Palm Beach's first major pro sports team and are building a world-class organization that blends elite competition with deep community roots.

About Champions Series Pickleball

Champions Series Pickleball is a professional senior pickleball circuit originally founded as the National Pickleball League. The league showcases elite competition for players aged 40 and above in a team-based format, highlighting longevity and excellence in the sport.

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SOURCE Palm Beach Royals