Palm Beachies Kids Water Shoes Are Launching

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Beachies launches its unique kids water shoes line online at www.palmbeachies.com.

Victoria Selcuk, French born, founder of Palm Beachies moved from NYC to Palm Beach in 2015 with her family of 4. Being the mom of an eight and a six year old living in Florida, she felt the need for a water shoe that is comfortable like no other.

Hearts design for kids and little kids Some of the designs

Palm Beachies have a non-slip grip, are easy to swim with, and protect your little one's teeny toes on their journey of becoming a super hero!

Why Palm Beachies

Palm Beachies are easy to swim with, have a non-slip sole that can help prevent and reduce slips or falls on slippery surfaces around the pool, the house or other wet areas.

They are designed to have a barefoot feel comfort for your little one. Palm Beachies are water resistant, breathable, easy to put on and light to carry.

Walking on hot or rocky beaches is now a piece of cake. Use them at the pool, the beach at the playground and at home!

Palm Beachies comes in 10 different vibrant and whimsical styles and 5 kids sizes. They are retailing for $18 a pair.

