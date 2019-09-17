Palm Beach's First New Oceanfront Condo In A Decade Celebrates Completion

"3550 South Ocean is a groundbreaking development for Palm Beach and DDG, and we are thrilled to see it come to life," said Joseph A. McMillan, Jr., CEO and Chairman of DDG. "We have created something that is unmatched by any other development in Palm Beach, and we look forward to sharing this incredibly special project with our first residents."

DDG, known for its striking design aesthetic and residential buildings in New York and California, has assembled a team of acclaimed designers to bring 3550 South Ocean to life, including GarciaStromberg | GS4studios, Kobi Karp Architecture and Champalimaud Design. With a signature sawtooth form, the building's architecture enables each of the 30 expansive residences to enjoy natural light and unparalleled ocean views.

"Buyer response to 3550 South Ocean has been very positive since the building came onto the market," said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman's Florida Brokerage. "The development offers the rare opportunity to purchase a new home directly on the beach, and it situates residents near the world-class dining, shopping and cultural institutions at the heart of Palm Beach."

Each home in the seven-story building features direct elevator access, private balconies, direct water views and expansive layouts ranging from 2,600 to over 3,600 square feet. Five penthouses boast private rooftops with custom spas and outdoor kitchens, as well as Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway views. The modern interiors designed by Champalimaud Design use clean contemporary lines and a soft color palette to channel a timeless Palm Beach style and create warm, inviting homes. Hallmarks of the residential interiors include open-plan, chef-caliber kitchens with custom islands composed of intricate stonework, solid oak flooring and top-of-the-line appliance and fixture packages. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows, open living areas and private balconies blur the line between indoor and outdoor living.

Residents of 3550 South Ocean will enjoy a curated selection of amenities, including private beach access, a beachfront salt water swimming pool and terrace, fitness studio, on-site surf board and stand-up paddleboard storage, and private valet parking. DDG's 24/7 concierge provides on-demand lifestyle services including in-residence massages, private training, and yoga and youth fitness. A partnership with the nearby Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa offers exclusive resident benefits. DDG also has an exclusive relationship with Star Jets International to provide residents with custom concierge jet services, including car transfers, itinerary customization, jet selection, onboard catering and more.

Current availability starts at $2.31 million. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive marketing and sales agent for 3550 South Ocean. For additional information or to schedule an appointment, please contact the sales team at 561-600-1156, sales@3550southocean.com or visit www.3550southocean.com.

ABOUT DDG

DDG is a vertically-integrated real estate firm specializing in investment, development, design, construction and asset management. DDG's portfolio includes commercial, mixed-use, multi-family, residential and retail assets, totals $2.5 billion and is comprised of 2.5 million square feet. A believer in creating experiential properties that enhance the built environment, DDG has become a leader in the industry for fusing art and architecture in innovative ways. The company has offices in California, Florida and New York.

SOURCE DDG