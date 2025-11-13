Palm Beach's Newest Tennis Store Announces Top Holiday Picks

Ame & Lulu Court to Coast Tennis Tote

This perfect canvas tote bag can go from the beach to the tennis or pickleball court and fits two racquets. The interior and exterior pockets securely keep your items organized with room for water bottles and personal items. This durable bag doesn't stop at functionality as it will turn heads with its charming scalloped edging. Your friends and family will soon find it is their go-to companion. Available in large size as shown and a light blue smaller version.

Price: $92

Katie Kime Pickleball Pajamas Set

Pickleball lovers will love these pajamas almost as much as they love to play. Playful and perfect for lounging or sleeping this season, the fun, pickleball-patterned set provides warmth and personality. For the tennis lovers on your list we have you covered too! The tennis set features piping detail and an adjustable ribbon waist for a touch of the holidays. Add a bespoke touch with your choice of monogram. Made from a comfy cotton and modal fabric combination.

Price: $138

Lacoste Boys Classic Polo

The Classic Polo from Lacoste with the iconic green crocodile on the chest is an essential for any tennis champion in training. Made especially for young players on and off the court, this shirt is soft and comfortable and made from 100% two-ply petit piqué cotton. Gift wrap the perfect holiday green or bundle a few great other colors to take them through the seasons in style.

Price: $50

The Upside Pacific Jaynee Mini Skirt

There is nothing like the perfect fashionable and high-performance skirt for the favorite player on your gift list. The Jaynee Mini Skirt with a festive red V panel waistband will make her holidays. Breathable, moisture-wicking and an internal short for comfort all add up to the perfect choice.

Price: $119

Ame & Lulu Game On Tennis Backpack

This stylish and functional backpack checks all the boxes. It's lightweight but packs a punch with trendy green accents that hit just the right holiday note. Made with attractive quilted lightweight nylon, the extra padding provides structure and comfort and features a handy zip closure to keep everything securely in place. Players will enjoy multiple interior and exterior pockets for racquets, water bottles and personal items. Extra touches such as adjustable straps and nylon lining make this the perfect bag.

Price: $118

L'Etoile Sport Zip Front Tank

For the fashionable and competitive woman tennis player on your list, this tank is made with luxury Brazilian lace. The green and white coloring makes it perfect for the holidays and year-round and checks the box for all-white dress codes. Fans love the zip front and the comfortable and flattering fit. Light, breathable and made for movement gift buyers should pair it with the matching skirt also available from Set Point.

Price: $165

Set Point Tennis is a rapidly growing racquet sports and lifestyle store that is disrupting the retail shopping experience. Shop online, in-store or call directly at (561) 791-6394. On site stringing, racquet rentals, personalized styling and tennis lessons are also available.

SOURCE Set Point Tennis