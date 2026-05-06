PALM DESERT WELCOMES DSRT SURF, NEW WAVEGARDEN RESORT OPENING SUMMER 2026

Innovative surf lagoons and luxury resort will bring world-class waves to the California desert.

PALM DESERT, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking new surf park is coming to Palm Desert, California. DSRT Surf, a premier surf resort, is set to launch Phase 1 in summer 2026 with the opening of its Wavegarden surf lagoon and leisure pool, bringing world-class wave technology and a luxury resort experience to Palm Desert. DSRT Surf's 5.5-acre surf lagoon will deliver consistent, high-performance, ocean-like waves powered by cutting-edge technology from Wavegarden. The Wavegarden Cove surf system is capable of producing up to 1,000 waves per hour in a variety of styles, allowing beginners and advanced surfers to ride simultaneously across multiple sections of the lagoon.

The surf lagoon will be a net-zero water user through DSRT Surf's "Turf for Surf" program, which converted 30 acres of adjacent golf course turf into drought-tolerant and native landscaping. This landscape conversion is expected to save 34.8 million gallons of water annually, more than the surf lagoon's projected annual use of 23.8 million gallons, resulting in a net savings of 11 million gallons of water each year. The project's sustainability efforts center on water conservation, native landscaping, and long-term resource stewardship.

The resort is located between the acclaimed golf courses at Desert Willow Golf Resort, placing DSRT Surf at the center of one of Southern California's most iconic outdoor destinations.

Beyond surfing, the property will ultimately deliver a full resort experience, including a 139-key barefoot luxury hotel, 57 private luxury villas, yoga, restaurants, and pickleball courts. The hotel and villas are planned as Phase 2 of the project following the 2026 debut of the surf lagoon and leisure pool.

City leaders in Palm Desert have embraced the project as a major addition to the region's tourism and recreation landscape, positioning the city as a new destination for surf culture in the desert.

"We're proud to welcome DSRT Surf to Palm Desert," said Palm Desert Mayor Evan Trubee. "It's the kind of project that reflects who we are as a city, open to new ideas and always looking for ways to create unique experiences for the people who live here and the folks who come to visit. DSRT Surf adds something you won't find just anywhere, and it gives people from across Southern California and around the world another great reason to spend time in Palm Desert and enjoy everything our community has to offer."

Professional surfer and project partner Josh Kerr added, "What excites me most is the opportunity it creates for so many surfers to experience consistent, high-quality waves in a destination setting. It gives people a reason to come out and spend time in a beautiful area like Palm Desert.

"Personally, I'm really looking forward to using it myself and having my daughter Sierra train there as well. I think it's going to be a tremendous asset for surfers of all levels and a special addition to the region."

With the arrival of DSRT Surf, Palm Desert offers visitors the chance to catch perfect waves from morning through night, even surfing under the desert stars. This unique desert playground combines world-class golf with all-day surfing, all in one destination.

More announcements, including opening details and media opportunities, will be released later this year.

About DSRT Surf, a premier surf resort located in Palm Desert, California. Built around a state-of-the-art surf lagoon powered by Wavegarden Cove technology, the resort blends world-class surfing with luxury desert hospitality. The destination will feature a 5.5-acre wave lagoon, a boutique luxury hotel, private villas, and a range of recreational amenities, all located between the renowned courses at Desert Willow Golf Resort.

About City of Palm Desert: Nestled in the heart of the Coachella Valley, Palm Desert is a thriving city known for its natural beauty, cultural attractions, and exceptional quality of life. With stunning mountain views, vibrant neighborhoods, and a wide variety of shopping, dining, and recreational opportunities, Palm Desert offers something for everyone. From world-class golf courses and outdoor adventures to art, music, and community events, Palm Desert blends small-town charm with resort-style amenities.

For more information: discoverpalmdesert.com and dsrtsurf.com

Media Contact:

Heidi Labensart

Idea Peddler

[email protected]

SOURCE City of Palm Desert