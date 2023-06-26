Palm Oil Market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.63% from 2022 to 2027: New growth avenue for palm oil in biodiesel will be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The palm oil market size is estimated to grow by USD 50.26 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.63% according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report!

Palm Oil Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Palm Oil Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Agarwal Industries P Ltd., Alami Commodities Sdn Bhd, Alfa Laval AB, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Asian Agri, Best Industry Group, Cargill Inc., Charleston Holdings Pte Ltd., Crowe LLP, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., IOI Corp. Berhad, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Musim Mas Group, Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd., Oil Palm India Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, Sinar Mas, and Univanich Palm Oil Public Co. Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including Agarwal Industries P Ltd., Alami Commodities Sdn Bhd, Alfa Laval AB, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Asian Agri, Best Industry Group, Cargill Inc., Charleston Holdings Pte Ltd., Crowe LLP, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., IOI Corp. Berhad, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Musim Mas Group, Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd., Oil Palm India Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, , and Univanich Palm Oil Public Co. Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application (Edible oil, Surfactants, Bio-diesel, and Others), Type (Conventional and Organic), and Geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America)

Palm oil market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Agarwal Industries P Ltd., Alami Commodities Sdn Bhd, Alfa Laval AB, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Asian Agri, Best Industry Group, Cargill Inc., Charleston Holdings Pte Ltd., Crowe LLP, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., IOI Corp. Berhad, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Musim Mas Group, Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd., Oil Palm India Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, Sinar Mas, and Univanich Palm Oil Public Co. Ltd.

Palm Oil Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The increasing demand for biofuels drives the palm oil market growth during the forecast period. The growing demand can be attributed to concerns regarding the depletion of traditional fuel sources. Furthermore, the demand for biofuels produced from crops such as rapeseed and palm oil has increased significantly in recent years.

Additionally, palm oil is a conventional feedstock for biodiesel production and is considered a more cost-effective option than soybean. Hence, this mandate is expected to boost palm oil consumption in the country. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends -

New growth avenue for palm oil in biodiesel is an emerging trend in the palm oil market during the forecast period. The application of biofuel as an alternative fuel is rapidly growing. Furthermore, palm oil trees account for around 10% of biodiesel production.

Also, the palm is the most efficient and cost-effective biodiesel feedstock in terms of oil yield per unit hectare of cultivation land area per annum when compared to other oilseeds such as soybeans, rapeseed, or sunflower. Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Concerns about deforestation and plant diversity losses challenge the growth of the palm oil market during the forecast period. The scarcity of natural resources and climate change pose a major issue for global food production. Indonesia and Malaysia are two of the major palm oil plantation countries.

Furthermore, the endangered species of Orangutans and Sumatran Rhinos are threatened by palm oil tree plantations and thus, forest departments and government bodies have taken necessary steps to stop the allocation of land for cultivation purposes. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

The palm oil market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Palm Oil Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the palm oil market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the palm oil market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the palm oil market across APAC, Middle East and Africa , Europe , North America , and South America

and , , , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of palm oil market vendors

Palm Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 50.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.46 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key countries Indonesia, India, China, Pakistan, and Malaysia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agarwal Industries P Ltd., Alami Commodities Sdn Bhd, Alfa Laval AB, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Asian Agri, Best Industry Group, Cargill Inc., Charleston Holdings Pte Ltd., Crowe LLP, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., IOI Corp. Berhad, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Musim Mas Group, Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd., Oil Palm India Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, Sinar Mas, and Univanich Palm Oil Public Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global palm oil market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global palm oil market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Edible oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Edible oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Edible oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Edible oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Edible oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Surfactants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Surfactants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Bio-diesel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Bio-diesel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Bio-diesel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Bio-diesel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Bio-diesel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Pakistan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Pakistan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alami Commodities Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 119: Alami Commodities Sdn Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 120: Alami Commodities Sdn Bhd - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Alami Commodities Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

12.4 Alfa Laval AB

Exhibit 122: Alfa Laval AB - Overview



Exhibit 123: Alfa Laval AB - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Alfa Laval AB - Key news



Exhibit 125: Alfa Laval AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Alfa Laval AB - Segment focus

12.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 127: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

12.6 Asian Agri

Exhibit 131: Asian Agri - Overview



Exhibit 132: Asian Agri - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Asian Agri - Key offerings

12.7 Best Industry Group

Exhibit 134: Best Industry Group - Overview



Exhibit 135: Best Industry Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Best Industry Group - Key offerings

12.8 Charleston Holdings Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Charleston Holdings Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Charleston Holdings Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Charleston Holdings Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Crowe LLP

Exhibit 140: Crowe LLP - Overview



Exhibit 141: Crowe LLP - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Crowe LLP - Key offerings

12.10 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 IOI Corp. Berhad

Exhibit 151: IOI Corp. Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 152: IOI Corp. Berhad - Business segments



Exhibit 153: IOI Corp. Berhad - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: IOI Corp. Berhad - Segment focus

12.13 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Exhibit 155: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 156: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad - Segment focus

12.14 Oil Palm India Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Oil Palm India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Oil Palm India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Oil Palm India Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Sime Darby Plantation Berhad

Exhibit 162: Sime Darby Plantation Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 163: Sime Darby Plantation Berhad - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Sime Darby Plantation Berhad - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Sime Darby Plantation Berhad - Segment focus

12.16 Sinar Mas

Exhibit 166: Sinar Mas - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 167: Sinar Mas - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 168: Sinar Mas - Key offerings

12.17 Univanich Palm Oil Public Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 169: Univanich Palm Oil Public Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Univanich Palm Oil Public Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Univanich Palm Oil Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Univanich Palm Oil Public Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

