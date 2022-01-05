Palm Oil Market size to grow by USD 24.76 Bn | Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Health Benefits of Palm Oil to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Alfa Laval AB, Book and Claim Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., IOI Corporation Berhad, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Oil Palm India Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, Sinar Mas., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. The scarcity of cultivable land will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Palm Oil Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Palm Oil Market is segmented as below:

Application

Edible Oil



Surfactants



Bio-diesel



Others

Geography

APAC



MEA



Europe



North America



South America

By application, the edible oil segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The increasing use of palm oil as cooking oil, especially in Asian countries is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the low percentage of unhealthy trans-fats and affordable pricing are contributing to the growth of the segment.

By geography, APAC will generate maximum growth opportunities in the market. The region currently holds 68% of the global market share. The increasing consumption of palm oil in hotels and restaurants is driving the growth of the palm oil market in APAC. Also, the use of palm oil as an alternative to mineral oil in power stations for energy production is fueling the regional market growth. Indonesia, India, China, Pakistan, and Malaysia are the key markets for palm oil in APAC.

Get additional highlights on market growth across various segments and regions by Downloading a Free Sample

Palm Oil Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Palm Oil Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Palm Oil Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Palm Oil Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist palm oil market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the palm oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the palm oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of palm oil market vendors

Related Reports:

Olive Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025



Organic Edible Oil Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Palm Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 24.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.46 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key consumer countries Indonesia, India, China, Pakistan, and Malaysia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, Book and Claim Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., IOI Corporation Berhad, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Oil Palm India Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, Sinar Mas., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio