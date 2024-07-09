Palm Springs Air Museum & Thank You First Responder Announce Partnership to Celebrate National First Responders Day

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palm Springs Air Museum (PSAM) and Thank You First Responder (TYFRO) are thrilled to announce a special partnership to honor National First Responders Day at the Museum's 15th Annual Chili Cook-Off and Car Show on Saturday, October 26, 2024, 10 am. The day celebrates the bravery and dedication of first responders.

This year's Chili Cook-Off & Car Show will be a ghoulish feast for both the eyes & tummy, featuring outstanding car exhibits plus a variety of chili tastings from Museum volunteers' secret recipes. Attendees can enjoy chili tastings starting at 11:00 AM for $1 per taste or $5 for six tastes. Supported by the Palm Springs Cruisin' Association, the event is also about community and fun for all ages. Kids 12 and under receive free admission with a paid adult.

First Responders Celebrated at Oct 26 Car Show by Palm Springs Air Museum and Thank You First Responders Post this

In a heartfelt gesture, PSAM and TYFRO are extending free admission to all first responders on this day. Although National First Responders Day is officially observed on October 28, PSAM and TYFRO will celebrate and honor these everyday heroes on Saturday, October 26, adding an extra layer of excitement and historical significance to the event.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the 'Thank You First Responder' organization to recognize and honor our first responders. Their contributions to our community are invaluable, and this event is a small token of our immense gratitude," said Fred Bell, Vice Chairman of the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Stanton Smith, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Thank You First Responder, added, "Our collaboration with the Palm Springs Air Museum allows us to bring attention to the sacrifices made by first responders. We look forward to celebrating their efforts and dedication in such a festive and enjoyable setting."

Held at the Palm Springs Air Museum, museum admission includes access to the car show. Whether you're a chili enthusiast, car aficionado, or simply looking for a fun family outing, this event offers something for everyone. Join us as we come together to honor the heroes who keep our communities safe.

For more information about Thank You First Responder, please visit https://thankyoufirstresponder.org

For more information about the event, please visit https://palmspringsairmuseum.org



SOURCE Palm Springs Air Museum