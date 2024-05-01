PALM SPRINGS AIR MUSEUM CHOSEN AS A 2024 CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT OF THE YEAR BY 47TH STATE ASSEMBLYMAN GREG WALLIS

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palm Springs Air Museum is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2024 California Nonprofit of the Year by 47th District State Assemblyman Greg Wallis. The Museum is one of more than one hundred nonprofits to be honored by their state senators and assemblymembers for outstanding contributions to the communities they serve. The facility is a flying, living history museum dedicated to educating the public about the role of Air Power in preserving American liberties & way of life. Over 75 static and flying aircraft are housed in 91,000 sq ft of climate-controlled hangars. We honor veterans & educate future generations with programs & exhibits.

"We are so honored to receive this recognition," said PSAM Vice Chairman Fred Bell. "We share this with our staff and 300 dedicated volunteer docents who interact with our visitors on a daily basis."

"Nonprofit organizations touch the lives of millions of Californians in ways that can often go unrecognized. From the childcare program to the soccer team, from the art class to the health clinic, and from the community organizer to the animal shelter – nonprofits improve the lives of all Californians and make our communities stronger," said Geoff Green, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits), a partner for this initiative. "Nonprofits are also a key economic driver in our state, accounting for 1 in 14 jobs. It's important to recognize all they do."

According to "Causes Count," a 2019 report commissioned by CalNonprofits, the nonprofit sector is the 4th largest industry in the state, employing more than 1.2 million people. Each year, California nonprofits generate over $273 billion in revenue, bringing in $40 billion in revenue from outside California. The unpaid labor contributed by nonprofit volunteers is equivalent to 330,000 full-time jobs annually.

Now in its ninth year, the Californian Nonprofit of the Year initiative gives each California state legislator a chance to recognize a nonprofit organization doing outstanding work in their district. The program culminates with a celebratory luncheon at the Capitol on June 5, California Nonprofits Day.

The program is sponsored by CalNonprofits in partnership with the state Senate and Assembly Select Committees on the Nonprofit Sector.

Contact: Ann Greer

[email protected]

(323) 363-8243

SOURCE Palm Springs Air Museum