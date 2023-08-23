Palm Springs Air Museum Sets Up GoFundMe Page to Help Cathedral City Residents Recover from Tropical Storm Hilary

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palm Springs Air Museum (PSAM) has set up an Indiegogo page to help Cathedral City residents recover from Tropical Storm Hilary. Anyone donating $200 or more via the Indiegogo page, https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/tropical-storm-hilary-flood-relief-efforts/x/27163616#/

will receive one free ride on the museum's C-47 Skytrain. The promotion is limited to one per person. "During these difficult times, our hearts extend to all in our community who've felt the impact of the recent storm," says museum Vice Chairman Fred Bell. "The Palm Springs Air Museum wants to be a beacon of hope and solidarity as the community faces adversity. This is why we are offering these free rides (usually $125 each) to those who donate online through our Indiegogo page, https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/tropical-storm-hilary-flood-relief-efforts/x/27163616#/. We hope to raise $20,000 for the residents. The funds will be given to support the flood victims. Campaign ends October 21." Bell concludes.

The Palm Springs Air Museum contains over 73 vintage airframes from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the new F-117 Stealth Fighter inside The Jim Houston Pavilion. Aircraft are contained inside 91,000 square feet of open hangars and on the tarmac. Additional displays and memorabilia are located throughout the hangars. The Museum is open daily from 10 am until 5 PM, closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and on February 10, 2024. For more information, visit PalmSpringsAirMuseum.org or call 760-778-6262 during business hours.

