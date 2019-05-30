Palm Springs California Offers Weekly Giveaway

From vintage clothes and curated collectibles to dining at an estate once owned by Cary Grant, we've got you covered. Visit Moorten's Botanical Garden (whose original owners once helped Walt Disney landscape Frontierland), then head over to Desert Rocks and test your skills at rock climbing, fun for the entire family. Need yet another challenge? You'll never want to leave this Escape Room .

Savor the many unique dishes from chef owned restaurants and bistros. Just opened in the Uptown Design District is Tac/Quila with flavors of the heart and soul of Mexico. Right downtown is the very popular Tropicale Restaurant with Executive Chef Tony Di Lembo, once the personal chef of Barbara Streisand. Who knew? LuLu California Bistro serves great meals with a side of art, a collection of eclectic modern paintings and photographs. Of course, you can't miss the classic Italian cuisine prepared by big Blue Eyes Chef at Johnny Costa's.

Wander your way bicycling through the neighborhoods or on a canyon road. Venture out on a Jeep tour of the San Andreas fault. Take an architecture tour with seasoned guides eager to showcase Palm Springs' unique designs and spaces.

Palm Springs is welcoming visitors to its dynamic downtown with stylish hotels, creative cuisine and chic shops combined with welcoming public spaces. With year round sunny weather and stunning scenery, Palm Springs exudes a welcoming vibe to visitors from around the globe. www.VisitPalmSprings.com

