PALM SPRINGS CITY WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Local 1932 Continues Public Sector Organizing Success in Coachella Valley

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 250 workers in the City of Palm Springs voted to join Teamsters Local 1932, marking a significant milestone for workers seeking a stronger voice in the workplace and better representation in negotiations with the city. The new Teamsters provide essential services that help keep Palm Springs running smoothly for residents and visitors alike.

"Palm Springs workers made it clear that they want a real voice on the job," said Randy Korgan, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 1932. "We are proud to welcome these hardworking public workers into the Teamsters family and look forward to working alongside them to secure a strong contract that reflects the important work they do every day."

This organizing effort represents a growing movement of workers across the Coachella Valley and Inland Empire who are organizing with the Teamsters to strengthen their rights and improve workplace conditions.

"We care deeply about the work we do for the residents of Palm Springs," said Kathy Simonette, a new Teamster in the City of Palm Springs. "We chose Teamsters because we want a stronger voice on the job and a union that will stand with us as we work to improve our workplaces and the services we provide to our community."

Teamsters Local 1932 represents more than 16,000 workers across the Inland Empire. For more information, visit teamsters1932.org.

Contact:

Robert Gonzalez

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 1932