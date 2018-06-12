Palm Springs Convention Center Launches Concept3D's Interactive 3D Map Platform

DENVER, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept3D, a leader in bringing physical spaces into the digital world through 3D modeling, virtual reality (VR), interactive maps and immersive virtual tour software, today announced that the Palm Springs Convention Center has launched on the Concept3D interactive 3D map and virtual tour platform.

3D view of the Palm Springs Convention Center's Oasis Exhibit Hall with layout options

The Concept3D platform brings the entire 245,000 sq ft (22,800 m2) of the Palm Springs Convention Center's meeting and event space - including the integrated 410-room Renaissance Hotel - into a richly detailed and navigable digital format. The interactive map makes it easy for meeting and event planners to explore the space, from the sizable exhibit halls to unique outdoor spaces, as well as to get a feel for nearby attractions and amenities, and a listing of 14 hotels is included on the map as a benefit for both planners and guests.

After exploring the space, the map also includes a button so meeting and event planners can easily request a proposal, and the platform offers built-in virtual tour capabilities and the ability to add 360-degree pano images, dropping map visitors right into a specific location.

"We're proud to welcome the Palm Springs Convention Center to the Concept3D family and to see how this unique event space has come to life online," said Chris Munz, Concept3D VP of Business Development. "The Palm Springs Convention Center team has done an excellent job using the Concept3D platform as a resource for meeting and event planners and also a great tool for guests who want to explore the area before they arrive and during their visit."

"The Concept3D platform is a great resource and surpassed our goals of profiling our meeting and event spaces and making it fun and easy to plan an event," said Rick Leson, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing, Palm Springs Convention Center. "We're very excited about the new 3D interactive map and know that it will help our sales and marketing teams."

Explore the Palm Springs Convention Center map: http://www.palmspringscc.com/

To learn more and view images, visit: https://blog.concept3d.com/palm-springs-convention-center-launches-concept3ds-interactive-3d-map-platform.

About Concept3D: Founded in 2006, Concept3D is a leader in creating immersive online experiences with 3D modeling, interactive maps and VR-enabled virtual tour software. Concept3D software brings any physical location into an intuitive and navigable digital format, providing clients with a powerful competitive edge through applications like data visualization, wayfinding, virtual reality, and real-time data feed integration. Concept3D clients include convention centers and event spaces, data centers, healthcare and retirement facilities, large commercial sites, resorts, hotels and theme parks, and universities and colleges, among many other locations. Concept3D's higher education offering, formerly known as CampusBird, is now part of the powerful, multi-industry Concept3D platform. Learn more at https://www.concept3D.com.

Media Contact:

Matt Bennett

197013@email4pr.com

303-909-0530

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palm-springs-convention-center-launches-concept3ds-interactive-3d-map-platform-300664741.html

SOURCE Concept3D

Related Links

https://www.concept3D.com

