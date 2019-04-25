Palm Springs Delivers As One Of The Top LGBTQ Desinations Perfect For A Fun, Safe And Welcoming Summer Getaway

Nightlife abounds in both Uptown and downtown, with a concentration of nightclubs on centrally located Arenas Road. See six drag and female impersonator shows, from Sunday brunch to a rat-pack inspired supper club. Catch a show at the Copa Nightclub, just next door to the popular gay-owned restaurant Tropicale. Or win at Fabulous Bingo at the Ace Hotel every Monday.

Palm Springs has a number of well-attended LGBTQ events throughout the year. In September, cinephiles flock to Cinema Diverse, the Palm Springs LGBTQ Film Festival. Palm Springs Leather Pride weekend kicks off in late October and ends with the crowning of Mr. Leather. Show off your best costume at the huge block party on Arenas every Halloween then stay for the eye-popping Greater Palm Springs Pride that follows in early November.

As a leading LGBTQ destination, Palm Springs honors and celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. Attend the Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast May 15 commemorating this event at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The Palm Springs Cultural Center presents the Stonewall Humanitarian Awards, Tuesday, June 13, supporting the Transgender Health and Wellness Center and the Transgender Community Coalition (TCC).

About Palm Springs, California

Palm Springs is welcoming visitors to its new dynamic downtown with stylish hotels, new fashionable restaurants, chic shops, as well as welcoming public spaces for gathering and relaxing. With 360 days of sun-kissed weather and gorgeous scenery, it's no wonder Palm Springs is like no place else with a growing nightlife, burgeoning art scene and edgy vide. Palm Springs is two hours away from Los Angeles and San Diego. www.VisitGayPalmSprings.com.

