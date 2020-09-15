Palm Springs Homeowners Can Now Get a Cash Offer from RedfinNow

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) -- Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage, announced that homeowners in the Palm Springs area can now get a cash offer for their home from RedfinNow. By selling to RedfinNow, homeowners get the certainty of an all-cash offer direct from Redfin, the flexibility to pick their move-out date, and the convenience of selling without any prep work, private showings or open houses, a particularly valuable option for sellers who want to minimize in-person interactions during the pandemic.

"While the real estate market has seen a rebound in homebuyer demand and record-high levels of competition for homes, many sellers remain wary of hosting showings and open houses, not to mention visits from vendors to get the home ready to sell. With RedfinNow, sellers can skip the prep and sell with limited in person interaction," said Orlando Jimenez-Ford, regional manager for RedfinNow in Southern California. "In today's competitive market, RedfinNow is a great solution for buyers who need liquidity from their home sale in order to buy their next home. A cash offer from RedfinNow gives folks the certainty and liquidity to win their next home and the ability to line up the closing dates for a seamless move."

With a full-service brokerage of local agents and an iBuying service, Redfin allows sellers to compare the costs and benefits of listing on the open market to a RedfinNow cash sale, so sellers can make the choice that fits their needs.

Jimenez-Ford said Palm Springs is a natural place for RedfinNow to expand given the business' growth in other Southern California markets and the age and type of homes in the area. RedfinNow primarily buys homes built after 1940 often in communities with more homogenous housing, allowing RedfinNow to accurately price homes and efficiently renovate them.

"Palm Springs is a popular second home and vacation rental destination. Owners of investment properties often dread the idea of coordinating a sale from afar and love that they can get an offer and sell to RedfinNow remotely, without having to come to town at all," Jimenez-Ford said. "On the other side of the coin, we are seeing robust demand for real estate in Palm Springs both from people looking to move to the area permanently as well as vacation home buyers; so it's an appealing market for us from a buying and selling standpoint."

Redfin makes it easy for buyers who are interested in RedfinNow-owned homes to tour safely without having to contact an agent. Buyers can unlock the door of most RedfinNow listings with the Redfin app and self-tour seven days a week from 8 am to 8 pm, no appointment needed. RedfinNow listings also have an immersive 3D walkthrough that lets buyers explore homes online. RedfinNow-owned homes are regularly cleaned and Redfin requests that all visitors practice public health recommendations including social distancing and limiting tours to one group at a time.

To learn more about RedfinNow and to request an offer for your home, visit www.redfin.com/now .

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered residential real estate company, redefining real estate in the consumer's favor in a commission-driven industry. We do this by integrating every step of the home buying and selling process and pairing our own agents with our own technology, creating a service that is faster, better and costs less. We offer brokerage, iBuying, mortgage, and title services, and we also run the country's #1 real estate brokerage search site, offering a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate . We represent people buying and selling homes in over 90 markets in the United States and Canada. Since our launch in 2006, we have saved our customers over $800 million and we've helped them buy or sell more than 235,000 homes worth more than $115 billion.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com . To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center . To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email [email protected] . To view Redfin's press center, click here .

Redfin-F

SOURCE Redfin

Related Links

https://www.redfin.com

