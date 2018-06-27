Palm Springs Makes Summer Hot Fun

In Palm Springs, the pools are legendary. Imagine an oasis with hundreds of sparkling pools, each one with its own personality. Alcazar's saltwater purified pool is surrounded by misters and shaded by palms, while The Santiago's huge swimming pool — it's 20 feet by 50 feet — is the largest hotel pool in the city.

Once a month, Arrive presents a Dive-In Movie, with the flick starting at dusk. Open to the public (21+), there are seats available poolside, and if you get there early enough, you can grab a float and watch the movie from the pool. This summer's selection includes Austin Powers (June 29), Risky Business (July 27), and Grease (August 31). You'll want to buy a beverage, but the movie and popcorn are free. And to satisfy a late night craving for cold, Arrive's Ice Cream and Shop(pe) stays open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The Moorten Botanical Garden is home to more than 3,000 types of cacti and desert plants, grouped by geographic locations. To keep guests cool, it's only open in the summer from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. "The Moorten Botanical Garden is so cute," Kathy Friedle, owner of The Monkey Tree Hotel, said. "If you're not from this area and haven't seen cactus life, go there."

In just 10 minutes, the rotating Palm Springs Aerial Tramway lifts visitors up to the top of Mt. San Jacinto State Park, where the temperatures are always lower and the views unparalleled. Grab dinner at the Peaks Restaurant or Pines Café, and stop for a drink at the Lookout Lounge. Several Palm Springs Boutique Hotels, including Los Arboles and La Maison, offer tram packages to eliminate waiting in line to purchase tickets.

Felipe Castañeda, owner of Los Arboles Hotel, recommends visiting the Palm Springs Air Museum, which boasts 59 flyable and static planes inside four air-conditioned hangars. "You can look at the planes, and if you're lucky, some of the servicemen who flew them hang out there and when they see you are interested, start telling stories," he said.

Another suggestion: check with the hotel host for summer recommendations. Boutique hoteliers often distinguish themselves by offering an insider's perspective to Palm Springs hidden summer treasures.

