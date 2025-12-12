Palm Tower Celebrates 100 Years as Downtown Sarasota's Iconic Cornerstone

Built by W.H. Pipkorn of Milwaukee, Wisc., the hotel was considered Sarasota's first "skyscraper." Located within walking distance of the city's fishing pier and various amenities, the hotel contained a spacious ground-floor lounge, an elegant lobby and a first-class dining room.

In 1944, the hotel garnered local headlines when it was sold to Leroy T. Fenne in what was touted as the highest-priced real estate transaction in Sarasota in nearly two decades, selling for more than $100,000.

Three decades later, the building was converted into executive offices and became known as the Main Palm Plaza Building. Offices remain a central focus of the building to this day.

"Reaching our 100th anniversary is an incredible milestone that reflects not just the endurance of this building, but the spirit of downtown Sarasota itself," said Cary Hicks, the owner of Palm Tower. "We're honored to be part of this community's past, present, and future."

The building's journey through the decades also tells the story of Sarasota's evolution. After serving as a hotel until 1971, local businessman Carl Shapiro saved the structure from demolition in 1974, converting it into executive office space. Bon Eau Enterprises acquired the property in 2005, continuing ongoing preservation and modernization efforts. In 2016, current owner Cary Hicks, along with Mark and Natalia Levey, purchased Palm Tower and have been consistently renovating it to meet the needs of today's dynamic business community.

A Modern Workplace for the Next Century

Today, Palm Tower stands as one of downtown's most unique multi-use office buildings, offering:

Modern coworking spaces for freelancers and startups ( THE LABSRQ )

Executive suites and traditional offices

Virtual Office Mail Services

A professional sound and podcast studio

A premier location at the vibrant corner of Main Street and Palm Avenue.

"We've worked hard to blend the character and charm that makes Palm Tower special with the amenities and functionality that modern businesses need," said Hicks. "Our goal is to create a space where innovation and community thrive."

Perfectly Positioned in Downtown's Heart

Located within walking distance of Sarasota Bay and the city's cultural district, Palm Tower offers unparalleled convenience with nearby parking, coffee shops, restaurants, and boutique shopping. The building's central location continues to make it an ideal choice for businesses seeking both accessibility and atmosphere.

Celebrating a Century, Building the Future

As Palm Tower enters its second century, the building's owners remain committed to providing a unique atmosphere for business growth and community connection in downtown Sarasota. The centennial celebration honors not just the building's longevity, but its ongoing role in shaping the downtown experience.

"This isn't just about looking back -- it's about celebrating how far we've come and about looking forward to the next hundred years," said Hicks. "Palm Tower has always been about bringing people together, and that mission is as relevant today as it was in 1925."

To Contact Palm Tower Suites at 1343 Main Street Sarasota, FL 34236: Please call 813-299-2047 or email us at www.1343main.com.

SOURCE Palm Tower Suites